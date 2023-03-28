Home Technology iOS 16.4 Open Update: Warranty Information for Paired Devices, Voice Isolation, New Emojis- Saydigi-Tech
iOS 16.4 Open Update: Warranty Information for Paired Devices, Voice Isolation, New Emojis- Saydigi-Tech

iOS 16.4 Open Update: Warranty Information for Paired Devices, Voice Isolation, New Emojis- Saydigi-Tech

iOS 16.4 Open Update: Warranty Information for Paired Devices, Voice Isolation, New Emojis


Apple officially brought iOS16.4, adding 21 new emoji, as well as the previously shared “Voice Isolation” that can isolate environmental noise during a call, and you can even see the warranty information of your paired device directly from the iPhone, etc. Function!

The iOS16.4 update includes the following enhancements and bugfixes:

  • 21 new emoji, including animals, gestures and items, are now available on the emoji keyboard
    Send notifications for web apps added to the home screen
  • “Voice Isolation” for cellular calling focuses on your voice and blocks ambient noise around you

  • Expanded support for Duplicate Items album in Photos to detect duplicate photos and videos in iCloud Shared Photo Library
  • VoiceOver supports maps in the Weather app
  • Accessibility setting automatically dims video when flickering lights or strobe effects are detected
  • Fixed an issue where a child’s Ask to Buy request might not display on the parent’s device
  • Addresses an issue where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired with Apple “Home”
  • Optimized Car Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models
  • Podcast added “Channel” database function
  • Tips You can see the relevant content of your paired AirPods, Apple Watch or HomePod products in the app
  • You can view the warranty information of Apple Watch/AirPods and other accessories paired with your Apple ID from “General” >>> “About This Device” >>> “Warranty Scope” in the settings.

How to update iOS16.4

“Settings” >>> “General” >>> “Software Update”

