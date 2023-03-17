Apple has been working on iOS version 16.4 for a long time. Now the iPhone update should appear soon for compatible devices.

The fourth beta version of iOS 16.4 has been available to registered testers since Wednesday. TECHBOOK has installed the update and shows what innovations it brings.

What’s new in iOS 16.4?

With its iPhone operating system, Apple has switched to providing new functions in sub-updates. As a rule, new iOS versions therefore receive around seven to eight updates, which are given as the first number after the point. iOS 16 is now halfway through its product cycle with version 16.4.

The new beta version contains a lot of smaller features and improvements that users can look forward to soon.

New Emojis

A total of 31 new emojis come to the iPhone with iOS 16.4. Apple is thus implementing Emoji version 15.0, which the Unicode consortium decided in September 2022. These include a pink heart, moose, gray donkey, jellyfish, goose, ginger and a vibrating head.

The new emojis in Apple design Foto: Collage Apple designs / Emojipedia

Third-party browser websites on the home screen

Up to now it was only possible with Safari to store a website as quick access on the home screen. After the update to iOS 16.4, this is also possible with other browsers such as Google Chrome. The function can be accessed via the share option in the browser. “Add to home screen” will now appear there.

Notifications for websites

On the Mac, browsers have long had the ability to show push notifications when users consent to them. Now Apple is bringing this capability to Safari on the iPhone. Websites that are stored on the home screen can then send notifications like normal apps. A counter showing how many unread messages there are also appears above the icon on the home screen. Focus mode affects dropped websites in the same way as any app that sends notifications.

New home architecture is back

Apple originally introduced the upgrade for the Homekit architecture with iOS 16.2, but had to withdraw it due to widespread problems. Now the new architecture is back with iOS 16.4. It is intended to make communication between smart home devices more reliable and efficient.

Other innovations in iOS 16.4