iOS 16.5.1 (c): This is in the security update for the iPhone

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jul 13, 2023 at 3:10 p.m

Apple has released a quick security fix to replace an earlier buggy update.

iOS 16.5.1 (a) was supposed to fix a critical vulnerability in Apple’s WebKit browser engine earlier this week. However, the update caused problems with the Safari browser. Apple is now providing a new security measure in the form of iOS 16.5.1 (c).

The replacement update contains a patch that eliminates a vulnerability in Apple’s WebKit browser engine. WebKit is not only the basis of the Safari browser, but also of all other browsers available for the iPhone, including Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

The vulnerability allows processing of web content, which may lead to arbitrary (malicious) code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. The company fixed the vulnerability through improved controls.

You can install the update without any concerns because the error from a previous measure has been eliminated. The update is only a few megabytes and installs itself anyway if this function is activated in the settings. Read below how to uninstall it.

TECHBOOK explained

Fast security measures

In iOS 16, Apple is decoupling minor security patches from major iOS feature updates for the first time. Users can set whether they want to receive iOS updates or security measures in the settings. Both options can be selected and deselected independently of one another. Unlike iOS updates, Rapid Security Response (RSR) security measures are automatically installed immediately when the option is selected.

Previous security measure caused browser errors

As TECHBOOK reported, many users encountered an error after installing the original update. Due to a browser version change, Safari could no longer open sites like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

In a rare move, Apple admitted the bug and pulled the update to iOS 16.5.1(a). The company originally announced a replacement in the form of iOS 16.5.1 (b). However, this version has now been skipped and iOS 16.5.1 (c) is available for download instead.

Here’s how to delete security measures from iPhone

Removing security measures does not affect the functionality of the iPhone. They are just patches that are decoupled from actual iOS updates.

Security measures can be removed again in the settingsPhoto: TECHBOOK

In the settings under the path Generally>Info>iOS-Version you will find a column with the installed security measure (if any). Simply click on the “Remove quick security measure” button in red writing – done.

