iOS 16.5.1 will be released soon to fix problems such as abnormal power consumption and Wi-Fi disconnection

In the iOS 16.5 system update released last month, some iPhone users complained after the upgrade, including unusually fast battery consumption, random interruption of Wi-Fi connections, and incorrect data displayed by the weather program. Although Apple is conducting Beta 2 testing of iOS 16.6, it is expected to be a few weeks away from the official release. It is said that Apple will launch iOS 16.5.1 in the short term to solve the above problems.

Fixed multiple issues Other iOS 16.5 issues include HomeKit persistent pop-up prompts, CarPlay affecting volume keys, Spotlight search delays, and more. The website BGR stated that it has seen iOS 16.5.1 with version number 20F74 in internal documents, which will be used as a midway update version to correct system problems before the official version of iOS 16.6.

Expected to launch shortly

In addition to correcting the various issues mentioned above, it is estimated that Apple will also add some urgent security fixes. At this stage, it is unknown when Apple will push the iOS 16.5.1 update, and foreign media estimate that it will be launched in the short term.

Source: phonearena

