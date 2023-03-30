After Apple officially launched the iOS 16.4 version yesterday, it continues to release the iOS 16.5 Beta 1 test version to developers today. A new feature is added to this version, that is, users can directly call Siri to record the screen.

Apple launched the iOS 16.5 beta test version (internal version number 20F5028e) to developers today, but it is expected to launch the iOS 17 version in June. The current iOS 16.5 beta version has the same functions as the iOS 16.4 version. Enhanced functionality. In this beta version, it was discovered that users can activate the iPhone’s screen recording function through Siri.

Users only need to say to Siri: “Hey Siri Start screen recording”, and it will start screen recording. If you want to stop recording, you can also directly say to Siri: “Hey Siri Stop screen recording”. This new feature can make it easier for users , Quickly open the screen recording function.

However, when we were running the Beta test version, we tried to use Chinese commands to communicate with Siri, but Siri could not understand, so if you want to test this new feature in the Beta version, remember to change Siri to English first and change the iPhone’s The language should also be changed to English.

