iOS 16.5 Beta 4 is out!Learn about new features and updates at once

Since Apple (Apple) released the iOS 16.4.1 security update yesterday, it released the iOS 16.5 beta 4 beta update for developers the next day. It has been about a week since the last beta 3 update, so the new version of iOS 16.5 beta 4 What new features are worth noting? Take everyone to quickly understand together.

What are the new features of iOS 16.5 Beta 4?

To help you sort out the new features and key changes of the iOS 16.5 Beta 4 developer beta version, the latest iOS 16.5 Developer Beta 4 version number is 20F5059a, the main improvements and changes are as follows:

1. New background rainbow surface classification

Apple celebrates the global LGBTQ+ community peace rights movement in June every year. In the latest iOS 16.5 Beta 4, the new background image also adds a new “Rainbow” category. However, the rainbow background image is the original iOS 16 locked animation wallpaper. This change is only Only the original rainbow lock style is independently made into a new category of rainbow.

2. watchOS 9 Beta update project adds account verification

Originally, watchOS 9 in iOS 16.5 beta 3 could only display two menu items of watchOS 9 Developer Beta and watchOS 9 Public Beta for selection, but after iOS 16.5 Beta 4, the Apple ID account authentication option began to be added.

3. More beta versions

Although Apple released the iOS 16.4.1(a) security response update for iPhone users, mainly to fix system vulnerabilities, the latest iOS 16.5 Beta will add a security response update, which is enough to make the iPhone do not need to upgrade the iOS system, and can also fill the gap. security breach.

In addition to the iOS 16.5 Beta 4 test version, Apple also released the following four system beta updates for developers:

iPadOS 16.5 beta 4

watchOS 9.5 beta 4

tvOS 16.5 beta 4

macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 4

iOS 16.5 Developer Beta 4 rollout update summary

It is expected that iOS 16.5 will be the last major update before iOS 17 is released in WWDC 2023, and it may also be the final major revision of iOS 16. There are no particularly obvious new features yet, and most of them focus on iOS 16.5 Beta 1 features , if you want to know what are the highlights of the first version, you can go through “What are the highlights of the iOS 16.5 beta 1 update?” Take a comprehensive look at the 8 key functions”.

When will the official version of iOS 16.5 be launched?

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.5 to the public by the end of May and the iOS 17 Beta in June.