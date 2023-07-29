iOS 16.6 is here: That’s why you should install it urgently

The iPhone manufacturer Apple released the new iOS update 16.6 last Monday evening. iPadOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6, tvOS 16.6 and macOS 13.5 were also released. This update includes some bug fixes and security vulnerability fixes.

In a nutshell: Among other things, the Apple service “Where is?” and the browser engine WebKit, the interface of which all downloadable browsers in the App Store use, were affected by the security gaps. Among other things, with “Where is?” other apps were able to read out sensitive personal location data. The US company has written down the content of the updates here on its homepage.

Urgent security fixes: These iOS services are affected

Apple also mentions that some of the vulnerabilities listed have already been exploited. Therefore, all iOS users are recommended to update to the latest version as soon as possible.

About two weeks ago, Apple last made a “quick security update” available for users to download with the version name iOS 16.5.1 (c). However, this only worked smoothly on the second attempt, because the first time the update was rolled out there were problems loading websites in Apple’s own Safari browser.

The iPhone manufacturer has not given any detailed information about the fixes.

Experience has shown that this update could be the last major update before a new major release, iOS 17 this year, appears. According to plan, this is expected for the coming autumn.

