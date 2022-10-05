The new function of iOS 16 to customize the lock screen, in addition to allowing users to adjust the font and color of the time and date, it also provides adjustment of widgets, notifications, real-time dynamics and other items. If you want to set up, I believe it is enough to “play” Play with your phone all day.” However, it should be noted that there is a limit to the number of custom lock screens, which is 200.

The maximum number of custom lock screens in iOS 16 is 200. If there are more than 200, the system will prompt the user to delete one of the lock screens before adding a new lock screen. In addition, it may not be good to be able to set enough 200 lock screens, because in the current iOS 16, it is not intuitive to browse 200 lock screens. You need to swipe one by one to see it, and there is no shortcut to jump from the first to the last to watch.

[Related reports]New features in iOS 16.1! iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island Change Ball Scoreboard

[Related reports]Apple Pay Later is rumored to have technical problems until next year’s iOS 16.4 version debut

[Related reports]iOS 16.1 Beta exposure allows users to turn off AirPods Pro 2 touch volume adjustment function

Click here to watch more product unboxing videos with the App

Source: 9To5Mac