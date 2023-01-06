Many users have noticed that after the mobile phone is upgraded to the iOS 16 operating system, the old Apple TV can no longer play content restricted by digital rights management (DRM) through AirPlay.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

What is DRM-restricted content? To put it simply, digital copyright content publishers can restrict consumers’ use of their digital content. Publishers can restrict replay conditions, usage conditions, and usage methods; among them, “restricted usage conditions” can restrict access to content. devices and users.

According to a forum supported by Apple, after the device is updated to the iOS 16 operating system, it can no longer use Lightning to HDMI to mirror the content of the streaming platform in the mobile phone to the TV for playback. For example, if the content of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max is mirrored to the TV for playback, the screen will directly go black and the content cannot be played at all.

(Source: Apple Forum)

A Reddit forum user posted that he had discussed the issue with Netflix’s service staff; the staff said that Netflix had decided to stop supporting HDMI after the user’s device was upgraded to iOS 16.

But this problem is not only unique to Netflix. It seems that after upgrading to iOS 16, any digital content subject to DRM restrictions cannot be watched through older Apple TV devices.

If users try to AirPlay a movie or TV show from the platform to Apple TV 2 or Apple TV 3, they will only see a “vague error message” that says “There was an error loading this content, please wait try again”. However, if users use iOS 15.7 devices, they can still AirPlay content to Apple TV 2 or Apple TV 3.

(First image source: Unsplash)