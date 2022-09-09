Apple held a Far Out product launch conference in the early morning of September 8, Taipei time. In addition to the high-profile iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPod and other devices, Apple also announced that the official versions of iOS 16 and watch OS 9 will be released on September 12 (September 13, Taipei time) in a few days.

The other two operating systems, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, are expected to be released in October.

Apple announced the features of iOS 16 and watch OS 9 at the WWDC developer conference in June this year, and spent a whole summer testing it by releasing beta versions. Apple also recently released the last beta version of iOS before the official version. 15.6.1.

The latest iOS features include a customizable screen lock, SharePlay via iMessage, the ability to retrieve and edit sent messages, text recognition in videos and pictures, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) in the US Apple Pay Later, as well as improved notifications and settings for Focus Mode (below).

Image credit / Apple

A new feature is iCloud Shared Photo Library (pictured below), which Apple says will be available later this year. This feature allows users to share iCloud albums with up to five other people, and everyone can edit photos together. In addition, it also adds buttons in the Camera program, Bluetooth proximity (Bluetooth proximity), or personalized suggestions according to iOS to share with friends and family. Users can also set their own settings to share past photos based on dates or people in the photos.

Image credit / Apple

Additionally, the new iOS finally lets users view Wi-Fi hotspot passwords. In the past, the Wi-Fi network sharing of iOS was limited to Apple devices, but if you want to connect Nintendo Switch or smart TV to the Internet, you need to find the Wireless AP password separately. Under the latest function, users can view the AP password in “Settings”, and can also paste it into text messages or emails to share with friends.

In addition to providing more personalized interface improvements such as more surface options, watchOS 9, like iOS 16, provides enhanced exercise monitoring functions, sleep monitoring that can track different sleep stages, and the new Medication App can provide medication management, arrhythmia The function is added to the history of atrial fibrillation (AFib). In addition, Apple Watch Mirroring is set up for users with physical disabilities, which can use the paired iPhone to remotely operate the Apple Watch by voice or head movements, and external devices.

iOS 16 supports iPhone 8 and later mobile phones, including the latest iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max, while watchOS 9 is implemented on Apple Watch Series 4 and later Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE 1/2, Apple Watch Ultra.