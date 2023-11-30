iOS 17.2 beta 4 now available for download on the iPhone

Apple just launched the fourth beta of iOS 17.2, an update packed with exciting new features. This update is expected to officially launch before the end of the year, making it possibly one of the last betas for iOS 17.2. In just a few weeks, users will be able to download the update.

As we near the end of the development for iOS 17.2, the new features included in beta 4 are expected to be subtle. However, we are currently downloading the update to the iPhone and will update as soon as the improvements are known.

Some of the main new features found in earlier betas of iOS 17.2 include a Diary app that offers “a unique space to relive your big and small moments,” new widgets for the Clock and Weather apps, improvements in Apple Music such as collaborative playlists and a new concentration filter, various enhancements to Messages, and a new translator function for the action button on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple has made it easier for users to download and install the developer beta version of iOS 17 as well as the public version. The process is free and straightforward. Users can simply sync their Apple ID to the Apple Beta Developer Program, open the Settings app, and navigate to Software Update to download and install the beta.

There are 20 iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 17.2, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, and more.

The iOS 17.2 update is expected to bring significant changes and improvements to the iPhone user experience, and users are eagerly anticipating its official release.

