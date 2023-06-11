iOS 17 adds Call My Apple Watch, multiple timers, enhanced Siri suggestions, visual recipe lookups and more

With the release of the iOS 17 developer beta, many developers have discovered many new version features in it, and these features did not seem to be mentioned at the WWDC 2023 Global Developers Conference. Foreign media also sorted out several new and more distinctive new features of iOS 17, such as the ability to call my Apple Watch, set multiple timers, enhanced Siri suggestions, and visual recipe queries.

After the end of WWDC 2023, many new features of iOS 17 that were not introduced in the event were discovered by developers one after another. Foreign media MacRumors also sorted out a number of new features added to iOS 17.

Call My Apple Watch

In iOS 17 in the future, users only need to pair Apple Watch with iPhone, and then they can go to the set control center to add “Call My Apple Watch” to the control item. Then just click the “Call My Apple Watch” function in the control center, and then Apple Watch will remember the sound effect you often hear when looking for devices!

Improved Spotlight Siri Suggestions

When you pull down the main screen to open the Spotlight search function, you will see that Siri suggests many more function settings, and users can directly operate here.

multiple timers

Afterwards, iOS 17 timers will allow users to create multiple timers at a time, and each timer set by the user can get a label, which helps you identify it in the list. For added convenience, the list will also include any completed timers that were recently used.

When several timers are running at the same time, all timers will be listed on the lock screen, and the last timer set by the user will appear in the dynamic island.

Safari listens to web pages

In addition to readers and translated webpages, the Safari browser of iOS 17 also added a new feature of “listening to webpages”. Users only need to click on him to read the content of the currently browsing webpage aloud through Siri. In addition, when Siri starts to read the webpage, you can also click “Pause Listening” in the original function menu to stop the reading function.

Recipe Visual Query

In the photo app, Apple has enhanced the visual query function, and when the food is identified in the picture, it can provide similar cooking recipe suggestions.

Fitness+ Custom Plan

Although it has not yet been launched in Taiwan, Apple’s subscription-based fitness service Apple Fitness+ has added a new feature called “Custom Plan” in iOS 17, in which users can create their own weekly exercise and meditation plans. Increase motivation for exercise. Planning options include the ability to set a total daily workout, meditation time, set plan length, and choose the type of activity. In addition, users can select their preferred Fitness+ trainer and the type of music you want in the plan.

