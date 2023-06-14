iOS 17 Beta does not open sideloading, but Apple may still comply with EU regulations | TechNews Tech News

There were earlier rumors that Apple may provide a sideloading function for EU users in the iOS 17 operating system; but Apple did not mention this at the WWDC conference, and as far as the official iOS 17 Beta version is concerned, Neither provide this functionality. However, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said in a talk show after the WWDC meeting that the company may still comply with the EU’s regulations on sideloading.

What are the sideloading regulations in the EU? The reason is that Apple’s iOS operating system is not the same as Android, allowing users to download applications from platforms other than the App Store. Governments around the world (especially the European Union) believe that Apple has anti-competitive behavior. The censorship of many governments, and the European Union now clearly stipulates that Apple must open the app sideloading function.

As early as last year, “Bloomberg” reported that Apple is preparing to make major changes to the operating mode of the iOS ecosystem, which is the first time to allow open sideloading on iOS, allowing users to download the apps they want from any source. . However, “Bloomberg” later also stated that Apple will only open sideloading to users in EU countries at first, because currently only the EU has mandatory regulations.

Confusingly, Apple said nothing about sideloading. The company did not mention opening this feature at the WWDC conference, and it did not see this feature after the first version of iOS 17 Beta was released. However, when several Apple executives participated in John Gruber’s “The Talk Show” after the WWDC meeting, Craig Federighi said that Apple wants to ensure that everything it does is correct for users, and that the company is still discussing “cooperation with the EU.” “possibility.

Craig Federighi did not explicitly say that iOS 17 will open the sideloading function, but he still said that Apple may eventually provide this feature in accordance with the requirements of the European Union.

If Apple finally compromises open sideloading, it will be a big deal for the company and its users; however, Apple will probably do its best to keep open sideloading from most users, since the company is quite anti-sideloading , because the closed nature of the App Store is also an important source of income for Apple, because developers need to pay Apple a commission of up to 30%.

(First image source: Apple)