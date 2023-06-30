iOS 17 Enhances Visual Finder: Now Understands Clothing Labels

Title: iOS 17 Introduces Enhanced Visual Finder, Now Capable of Understanding Clothing Labels

Subtitle: The Visual Finder improves so much in iOS 17 that now it will even be able to understand the labels of the clothes.

With the release of iOS 17, Apple iPhone users can expect a plethora of new features and functionalities to enhance their device experience. While many popular features have been discussed extensively, users who have installed the iOS 17 developer beta are pleasantly discovering some additional hidden gems. One such feature that has significantly improved with iOS 17 is the Visual Browser.

Previously known for assisting with tasks like identifying car issues, the Visual Browser in iOS 17 has now revealed yet another impressive capability – understanding clothing labels. This breakthrough discovery has iPhone users excited about the convenience it will bring to their garment care routines.

When it comes to tasks such as washing, ironing, and drying clothes, paying attention to the icons on the corresponding label is crucial to prevent irreversible damage. These icons adhere to ISO standards but may be unfamiliar to many individuals. However, Federico Viticci of MacStories points out that iOS 17’s Visual Browser can decode the meaning of these icons simply by capturing a photo.

By taking a photo of a clothing tag and swiping up, iOS 17 users can view a list of detected clothing tags along with their explanations. Additionally, detailed information about the recommended care instructions will be displayed. Furthermore, tapping on any of the icons will open the corresponding documentation in the browser, providing users with comprehensive guidance.

The examples showcased reveal the extensive range of icons that iOS 17 can automatically detect, including washing temperatures, dryer restrictions, ironing temperatures, and bleaching recommendations. However, users testing this functionality note that the image needs to be magnified for the iPhone to accurately detect these icons.

This latest enhancement to the iPhone’s Visual Browser feature is incredibly practical and valuable, allowing users to better understand the specifics of any image captured directly with their iPhone camera, particularly icons and labels.

As iOS 17 continues to evolve, the iPhone’s Visual Browser promises to become even more indispensable. Its ability to decipher visual information, especially related to icons and banners, makes it a powerful tool for users in various scenarios.

