iOS 17 hardware requirements pre-exposed! Apple will release a new generation of iOS 17 at WWDC23 on June 6, and the hardware requirements for the iPhone will also increase simultaneously. According to the latest news, Apple iOS 17 will give up supporting three iPhone models, which means that these three iPhones will be eliminated.

Apple iOS 17 will be released at WWDC23 on June 6, and will officially debut with the iPhone 15 series in September. Each generation of iOS updates will give up support for some older models of iPhones. Last year’s iOS 16 gave up iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (first generation), iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and iOS 17 will give up 3 old iPhones including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. It is reported that Apple plans to launch AR/VR head-mounted smart devices this year, so the iOS 17 system requirements are also increased.

Apple will release iOS 17 at WWDC23.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will not be able to upgrade to iOS 17.

Apple iOS 17 supported models:

  • iPhone Xs Max
  • iPhone Xs
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Source：gizchina

