iOS 17 New Features｜11 Major Updates Incoming Call Picture Contact Poster/Voice to Text/Enhanced AirDrop

Apple WWDC debuted in the early hours of this morning. This time it also announced a series of operating system updates such as iOS 17. This time it also sorted out the major updates announced by WWDC. It is expected that the beta version will be released next month, and it will be released to all users in the fall. , It is expected that the iPhone 15 will be equipped with it.

iOS 17 new features｜11 major updates Click on the picture to see the key features!

‌iOS 17‌ introduces custom skins, which allow callers to customize their own appearance. Real-time voice allows users to view transcriptions of voice messages in real time, and can choose to answer calls if needed, and the voices people send in iMessage will be transcribed into text. There is also the ability to record a video or send an audio recording when someone misses a FaceTime call.

In the Messaging app, the design is cleaner and there’s a new check-in feature to keep friends and family concerned about their safety while traveling. Friends or family members are automatically notified when they arrive at their destination. Location can also be shared directly from the messaging app.

In addition, the new StandBy function has also been added. The iPhone placed horizontally can be turned into a smart display, displaying information such as calendar, time, and smart home functions. Real-time events can also be displayed on the full screen. After the update, widgets on the home screen allow users to perform actions such as checking off items on a to-do list or controlling the lights in the home without opening the app.

In addition, AirDrop has also evolved, and the new NameDrop function can quickly share contacts, and you can put two iPhones together to exchange personal information, such as phone numbers, mailboxes, and so on.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of ETtoday)

Source: Apple

Further reading: Apple WWDC23 Lazy Bag｜Vision Pro, the first reality headset, made an appearance