iOS 17 new features exposed! 6 Key Functions + Supporting Devices, Elimination List | Apple Products

iOS 17丨Apple will release the iOS 17 mobile operating system at the WWDC 2023 Global Developers Conference in June. The outside world has begun to speculate that Apple iOS 17 will have some new features. It is expected that the new system will bring a number of upgrades, including Features such as “Wallet”, “Find” and “ Health “. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman was the first to expose several key features, such as support for Apple AR/VR headsets, allowing third-party apps to be downloaded and Siri to be upgraded. Therefore, the feature news of iOS 17 this time has certain reference value. The following is Apple’s iOS 17 prediction lazy bag, that is, to see what surprises iOS 17 may have!

iOS 17 will enhance iOS 16's favorite lock screen customization elements. Among them, IOS 17 will improve the lock screen font, launch dynamic widgets, dynamic island 2.0, a new generation of Apple CarPlay, enhance Siri functions, support xrOS systems and headsets, and replace the App Store with third-party application stores, etc., and more It means that there will be the latest news about iPhone 15. iOS 17丨New features 1. Lock screen fonts, dynamic widgets iOS 17 is expected to introduce a new "Active widgets" feature, providing features such as one-button operation and gesture sliding. However, it is still in internal testing and it is uncertain whether it will be included in the official version. In addition, there is new news on the iOS 17 lock screen, which will add new font size options and a button to share the customized lock screen design with other iPhone users; these features will also be available on iPadOS 17 simultaneously.

iOS 17丨New Features 2. Dynamic Island 2.0 In order to boost sales of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, Apple’s internal sales team put pressure on the development team to add more content to the dynamic island feature. Dynamic Island 2.0 will be one of the key upgrades of iOS 17. In the iPhone 14 series, only Pro and Pro Max support dynamic islands, while there are rumors in the iPhone 15 series that all four new models will be equipped with dynamic islands. iOS 17 will emphasize how the iPhone uses dynamic islands to improve user convenience.

iOS 17丨New features 3. A new generation of Apple CarPlay The new generation of Apple CarPlay, which will be launched with iOS 17 at the end of 2023, will enable a deeper integration of the iPhone and the car. Since the announcement of WWDC 2022, the new version of CarPlay will be able to automatically adapt to different central control screen layouts, providing more diverse panel styles and display effects. Users can choose different dashboard combination designs, directly view information such as “weather” and “music” on the dashboard, and can control the air-conditioning temperature, ventilation/heating seats and other functions through the CarPlay system.

iOS 17丨New feature 4. Enhance Siri function iOS 17 is expected to shorten the "Hey Siri" command to just say "Siri". In addition, with the mushrooming of many AI technologies such as ChatGPT, the performance of Siri has gradually widened the gap with other AI. Therefore, it is expected that iOS 17 will improve the performance of Siri to meet the trend of AI development, and one of the functions that is expected to be upgraded will be to strengthen the function of using Siri offline.

iOS 17丨New feature 5. Support xrOS system and headset Rumors of Apple AR/VR headsets are rampant and are expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2023. It is rumored that iOS 17 will add application support for the xrOS system, allowing users to connect AR/VR headsets through the iPhone, and there is also news that the new version of iMessage that supports AR. But the price of this device may not be too affordable.

iOS 17丨New feature 6. Third-party app store instead of App Store Currently iPhone users need to go through the App Store when downloading apps, but this is inconvenient for users who cannot enter the App Store or need to download apps from different regions. According to Bloomberg reports, in order to comply with European norms, Apple plans to make changes to the App Store, including allowing iPhone and iPad users to download applications through third-party platforms.

It means that some models will be eliminated. Among them, the three old iPhone models that still use A11 and 2017 will not be able to update to iOS 17, including: iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus that use Touch ID, and the first FaceID M font The iPhone X with bangs will not be able to be upgraded. A12 chip is the minimum hardware threshold

It is rumored that Apple will announce the new generation of iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 Developer Conference. Compared with the details of new features, more people care about whether the old iPhone in their hands can no longer be upgraded. Recently, foreign media broke the news that the minimum hardware threshold for iOS 17 is the least To use the A12 core chip. iOS 17丨Supported Device List New iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 3rd generation, iPhone SE 2nd generation.

back to catalog – iOS 17丨Launch date: iOS 17 will be released at WWDC 2023, and WWDC 2023 will be held at 1:00 am on June 6, Hong Kong time. The event is not just for developers, students will also have the opportunity to participate in a special live event at Apple Park. All developers can participate in WWDC2023 for free, and the original $1,599 attendance fee will not be charged due to the online live broadcast. The live link will be updated later.

