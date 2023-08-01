iOS 17: These innovations bring the iPhone update

By Rita Deutschbein and Adrian Mühlroth | Jul 31, 2023 at 1:18 p.m

iOS 17 is official and brings with it a host of new features. The iPhone update can already be tried out as a beta and will be officially available from autumn 2023. TECHBOOK reveals which iPhones will get the update and what the best new features are.

Apple is working hard on the development of iOS 17. The next version of the iPhone operating system was released in time for the Apple developer conference WWDC in June, so you can already try it out. TECHBOOK summarizes all information about the new iOS version.

New lock screen turns iPhone into a smart home display

Apple has introduced a new iPhone lock screen interface. So far, information has only been presented there to a limited extent. However, the restructuring turns the iPhone into a kind of smart home display. When locked and in a horizontal position, widgets for weather, calendar events, and notifications appear there.

Apple calls the function StandBy and wants to make the iPhone more practical for information at a distance – for example on the bedside table. The screen adjusts accordingly for sleeping. This is done by dimming and switching to a reddish hue. The lock screen is customizable with different clock types and you can swipe sideways to see a photo slideshow. The widgets are stacked in “smart stacks” like on the iPhone and are intended to show the right information at the right time, such as the reminder for a meeting.

Apple is turning the iPhone display into a smart home center with new widgets and functions. Photo: Screenshot TECHBOOK via Apple.com

Google has already integrated a similar function into its Pixel smartphones. With the “Overview” function, the devices display information such as timers, fitness, weather, appointments and more on the lock screen. Amazon’s Fire tablets also have a “Show mode” that can be used to turn the devices into smart displays similar to the Echo Show.

So far, the US company has not had a product that would be comparable to smart home displays from Google or Amazon. The new lock screen in iOS 17 could therefore only be the first step in a smart home offensive. Bloomberg reports that Apple is also working on a new tablet-sized device that can be attached to the wall or stand and used to control the smart home.

Three basic functions get major upgrades with iOS 17

Three of iPhone’s core functions – phone, FaceTime and iMessage – are getting a whole host of new features.

Telephone

With iOS 17, Apple introduces so-called contact posters that appear with calls. In it, users can set a photo or Memoji of themselves and the system suggests suitable styles for the name – similar to the customizable lock screen. Callers can thus be recognized more quickly. In addition, the contact cards also appear when you search for contacts.

Live Voicemail is also new. This transcribes voicemails in real time, for example when there is no opportunity to answer a call. If the call is important, this can be seen on the screen.

FaceTime

Along with the same contact cards and posters, FaceTime gets a video messaging feature. If a person cannot be reached, you can leave such a video message for them.

iMessage

SMS, iMessage and all other messaging apps get a completely new sticker system. All stickers, memojis and emojis are grouped together in a new area. You can now turn your own photos and emojis into stickers – of any size. For photos, it is sufficient to cut out a subject from the image by holding down and depositing it as a sticker. Live Photos can even become animated stickers. Stickers can be applied as usual or as reactions to messages via drag and drop.

In addition, iMessage gets new search filters such as additional search terms to narrow it down. Messages can now be answered directly with a swipe gesture, and audio messages can be transcribed into text.

With iOS 17, Apple is rolling out a whole range of new features. Photo: Screenshot TECHBOOK via Apple.com

New features for AirDrop

When AirDrop works, it’s like magic – one click is all it takes to send anything contactless. What AirDrop hasn’t been able to do before is simply share numbers. But that changes with NameDrop: Hold iPhones together, pop open the contact cards, share – done. This even works with the Apple Watch.

Bringing two iPhones together is now also sufficient for photos and other media. Even better: if you start the transfer of large files – such as videos – and move away from the AirDrop distance, the transfer now simply continues over the Internet.

Mood tracker in the Health app

With iOS 17, the Health app gets a new mood tracker. It allows users to record their mood by answering questions about their day. The results can then be evaluated in a diagram. According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to automatically determine sentiment by analyzing speech, typed words, and other metrics in future versions of this feature. Through the standardized mood query, the tracker should even be able to recognize the risk of depression and, in an emergency, refer to professional help.

Another new feature coming to the Health app is the management of vision conditions such as nearsightedness. Apple depth-sensing devices, including iPhones and iPads with Face ID, also warn if you hold them too close to your eyes.

iOS 17 gets new diary app

The new diary app is independent of the health app, but still intended to improve mental health. She can analyze data on the iPhone to determine what a typical day looks like for the user. If you want, you can get suggestions from the app to keep a diary about individual things. The app has access to contacts, location, music, workouts and more. This data allows her to recognize when behavior is outside of normal routine.

CarPlay takes over car functions

Apple CarPlay is to receive a major update so that the interface can only take over car functions such as volume control and radio control. CarPlay should also be able to run on several displays at the same time and also appear in the dashboard.

Health app is coming to the iPad

The health app with its numerous health functions is currently only available for the iPhone. With iPadOS 17, Apple could also make the app available for iPads for the first time. The tablets’ larger screens would be better suited to displaying metrics like EKG waveforms and drug summaries.

Also new in iOS 17

Instead of “Hey Siri”, simply “Siri” is now sufficient. Follow-up commands are also possible without saying “Siri” again. iOS 17 brings offline maps to Apple Maps for the first time. The Photos app now recognizes pets, in addition to people in pictures. Autocorrect gets numerous improvements designed to make text prediction and undo easier.

Unclear if sideloading is coming to iOS 17

Major changes in iOS 17 are expected due to the Digital Markets Act – an EU regulation that came into force in October 2022. So far, companies like Google and Apple have had exclusive control over their app stores. Therefore, in order to offer an app for the iPhone, developers have to use the Apple App Store and pay between 15 and 30 percent of their earnings to the company. Also, all browsers for the iPhone must be based on Apple’s WebKit engine. Even browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for the iPhone are therefore based on the same engine as Safari.

However, the Digital Markets Act makes both practices illegal. Specifically, this means that Apple must allow browsers based on other programs. But the even more significant change is that the company must allow so-called “sideloading” on the iPhone. This is the practice of installing apps from sources other than the App Store – as is already possible on Android smartphones. Not only could users then download apps directly from websites, but perhaps even install alternative app stores. The previous Apple App Store is of course still available.

Apple didn’t say a word about sideloading in iOS 17 at WWDC. Since the change could only affect Europe, the company may be planning a smaller-scale announcement.

Apple usually provides its devices with new updates for a long time. But not all iPhones that have received iOS 16 will also get the next upgrade to iOS 17. The list does not include the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as well as the anniversary model iPhone X. All other generations that are five years old or younger , but can look forward to the update to iOS 17 in the fall. That equates to the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max from 2018, as well as all models that came out after that.

iPhone 15 iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max iPhone 13, Mini, Pro, Pro Max iPhone 12, Mini, Pro, Max iPhone 11, Pro, Max iPhone XR iPhone XS, XS Max iPhone SE (from 2nd generation)

As far as iPadOS 17 is concerned, the iOS 17 counterpart specially developed for tablets, all models from 2017 that have already received iPadOS 16 will receive the update. The first generation of the iPad Pro is therefore no longer included.

iPad Pro (from 2nd generation 2017) iPad Air (from 3rd generation 2019) iPad (from 6th generation 2018) iPad Mini (from 5th generation 2019)

