iOS 17 update 8 major functions! Standby mode can be customized and filter incoming calls｜CaVa

Are you a person who often updates the mobile phone version? Do friends who use iPhone think that every update of Apple iOS will bring surprises to everyone? This time iOS 17 will update a number of super practical functions. Not only can you set a photo for the person you are calling, but you can also set the caller ID layout yourself; in addition, if the other party leaves a voice message, you can also see the verbatim text in real time, without having to pay special attention. Open to listen, it is very convenient for friends who work in a quiet environment. In addition, there are many functions worth investing in. The editor helped you sort out 8 points today, and everything is very exciting!

1. Incoming calls can set full-screen Memoji and personal photos

Image credit: Apple

We all know that when using iPhone to make a call, you can set the avatar of the contact, and it will be displayed when the other party calls. Now, this function is upgraded, not only the avatar can be set, but also the “contact poster” can be set, so that the entire screen has a personality Customized settings, including “personal caller ID layout”, you can edit the text, color or personal photo, Memoji… etc. When you call other people, the image will be displayed on the other party’s phone.

2. Add voice mail, filter unwanted calls

Image credit: Apple

Apple has added the Live Voicemail (voicemail) function this time, allowing you to see the verbatim text immediately when someone leaves a voicemail message, and decide whether to answer the call. As for calls that are detected as spam by the carrier Call, it will not enter Live Voicemail, but reject it immediately.

3. There are more messages and safety notifications

Image credit: Apple

This time iOS has a very important update, which is the “safety notification” function in the message. When you enable the safety notification, the selected contact will automatically receive the notification after you go out and arrive at the destination. Move towards your destination, and share your location, battery level, signal status, etc. with your selected contacts.

This function is very suitable for the mobile phones of the elderly and children. If you cannot confirm the safety of your family members in time due to busy recording, the safety notification will take the initiative to tell you the current status and become a good helper for confirming safety.

4. AirDrop adds NameDrop function

Image credit: Apple

Friends who use iPhones must be familiar with AirDrop. You can easily share photos and various information with friends. Now, the NameDrop function is also added. Just put two iPhones close together, or put the iPhone and Apple Watch together, and you can share mail, Mobile phone numbers or personal business card files, etc., can also be “simulcast and shared”, listening to music and watching movies together!

5. Improve the automatic correction of the message, press the space to complete the word

Image credit: Apple

I don’t know if you have noticed that the iPhone has the function of automatically correcting messages and predicting words. When you are typing text, the system will display what you may type next based on your past conversations, writing style, and websites you have visited. Words, for example, if you often type “I want to eat ice cream”, the search record is also ice cream. When you type “I really want to eat”, iPhone will help you predict that the next word may be ice cream.

And this time the automatic correction is also updated. Not only can more grammatical errors be corrected, but you will also receive predictive text recommendations while typing. If it happens to be the word you want to type next, just tap the blank key to complete the word or Sentences to make typing faster.

6. Full screen standby mode

Image credit: Apple

The standby mode introduced by iOS 17 is changed to full screen. The original intention is to hope that the iPhone can be fully utilized when charging, so when you put the phone aside to charge, you can read information even if you are separated by a distance, and you can also customize the clock style , favorite photo or widget.

7. Add app log

iOS 17 launched a new app “Journal” this time, which actually means an electronic diary. I hope that you can reflect and record gratitude by writing a diary. At the same time, you will also select photos, people, places and other recent trends that are suitable for recording. to help you complete the log more effectively.

8. Cancel “Hey Siri”, say “Siri” to wake up the voice assistant

In the past, everyone should be very used to saying “Hey Siri” to wake up the voice assistant, right? However, iOS 17 simplifies this function even more. You only need to simply say “Siri” to enable the Siri function. And after enabling it, the user can issue multiple commands in succession without having to activate Siri repeatedly.

These anticipated features will be available this fall, and the supported models are iPhone Xs and subsequent models, including iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 12, 13, and 14 series. Among them, the editor is most looking forward to personalized calls Show, which one are you most looking forward to?

Main image source: provided by Apple