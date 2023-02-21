It is reported that Apple’s new generation of iOS 17 system is expected to be released in June this year. However, because Apple has invested a lot of engineering resources in self-developed chips and AR glasses projects, the update of iOS 17 may not be very big.

But it is worth mentioning that the revelations show that iOS 17 may support users to install apps through third-party app stores. This is one of the highlights of the new system. On February 21, the iOS 17 system update support models were exposed, and the iPhone 8 series and iPhone X will be eliminated.

According to the exposed pictures, the models supported by iOS 17 include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini , iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

It can be seen that these are all new models in recent years, and the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series, which were once highly acclaimed, are not on the list.

After the launch of iOS 16 last year, it was well received by many fruit fans. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple is adjusting its App Store strategy and will allow European users to download applications in third-party application stores in the future. Apple’s change stems from the EU’s announcement of the “Digital Market Law”, which prohibits companies with a “gatekeeper” status in the online platform economy from engaging in unfair competition to ensure the healthy development of the digital economy market and aims to regulate large Internet platforms. the operation of the company.

iOS and Mac OS systems are also one of the keys for users to choose Apple devices, and they all have their own unique ecology. Especially the iOS system, its highly closed feature forms a huge contrast with Android. The closed system also gives Apple greater control over iOS.

