iOS 17 will allow the use of third-party App Stores for the first time! How to deal with security issues to be announced in WWDC 2023- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone

Apple WWDC will be held in the early hours of June 5, Hong Kong time. In addition to the expected launch of Apple AR/VR headsets, iOS 17 will also usher in new features that allow iPhone users to install apps through third-party App Stores, no longer just Restricted to the official App Store to comply with EU regulations coming into force in March 2024.

The latest “Digital Market Act” that will be implemented by the European Union in 2024 requires Apple’s iPhone and iPad to allow users to install apps through third-party App Stores. Given that WWDC 2023 will be held in June 2023 and iOS 17 will be released, it is believed that Apple will also bring relevant new features.

To remind everyone, Apple iOS and iPadOS have always only allowed users to legally and safely install applications in the App Store, and pointed out that opening up third-party App Store installation methods will bring security issues; so how will Apple deal with security issues and And to meet EU regulations, you need to wait until the announcement of WWDC 2023.

Source：bloomberg