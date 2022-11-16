Home Technology iOS/iPadOS 16 strange bug, Safari crashes when typing these letters- Qooah
Technology

iOS/iPadOS 16 strange bug, Safari crashes when typing these letters- Qooah

by admin
iOS/iPadOS 16 strange bug, Safari crashes when typing these letters- Qooah

Apple’s iOS system can be described as invulnerable, known as the safest mobile system, but recently Apple’s Safari web browser is facing a rather embarrassing problem, which makes the browser unable to work normally.

According to news on November 15, some iPhone and iPad users using the iOS/iPadOS 16 system reported that they could not use the Safari browser to search for certain words and characters, because typing these content would cause the browser to crash.

According to reports, when certain letters are entered in Safari’s search bar, the app will immediately crash, but this problem does not seem to affect products equipped with the iOS 16 system around the world. For example, iPhone users in certain countries are not affected.

Afterwards, the editor of foreign media Macrumors found through testing that opening safari on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and entering “Wells Fargo” in the address bar, Safari crashed immediately after entering the first three letters “wel”.

Not only that, but there are many different words that can cause this problem, including tar, bes, wal, wel, old, sta, pla.

It is understood that this may be caused by some kind of text rendering bug, affecting the suggested results that appear in Safari when you start typing. This problem was also exposed overnight, which fully shows that this is some kind of server error. Of course, Apple officials responded quickly, and through Apple’s internal server-side repair and update program, it has been resolved. solved this problem.

You may also like

Musk, ultimatum to Twitter employees: “Give everything for...

Phil Spencer said that COD will still be...

For a school without grades

For a school without grades

Musk, ultimatum to Twitter employees: “Give everything for...

GIGABYTE Announces GeForce RTX 4080 Series Graphics Card...

What is Manage Devices, the new Netflix feature...

We spoke with Casey Baltes, VP of Tribeca...

What is Manage Devices, the new Netflix feature...

Artemis rocket to the moon: a mission full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy