Apple’s iOS system can be described as invulnerable, known as the safest mobile system, but recently Apple’s Safari web browser is facing a rather embarrassing problem, which makes the browser unable to work normally.

According to news on November 15, some iPhone and iPad users using the iOS/iPadOS 16 system reported that they could not use the Safari browser to search for certain words and characters, because typing these content would cause the browser to crash.

According to reports, when certain letters are entered in Safari’s search bar, the app will immediately crash, but this problem does not seem to affect products equipped with the iOS 16 system around the world. For example, iPhone users in certain countries are not affected.

Afterwards, the editor of foreign media Macrumors found through testing that opening safari on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and entering “Wells Fargo” in the address bar, Safari crashed immediately after entering the first three letters “wel”.

Not only that, but there are many different words that can cause this problem, including tar, bes, wal, wel, old, sta, pla.

It is understood that this may be caused by some kind of text rendering bug, affecting the suggested results that appear in Safari when you start typing. This problem was also exposed overnight, which fully shows that this is some kind of server error. Of course, Apple officials responded quickly, and through Apple’s internal server-side repair and update program, it has been resolved. solved this problem.