iOS, Kaspersky alert for malware that spies on users

I Kaspersky researchers have spotlighted a cyber-espionage operation that is allegedly targeting iOS-based devices with zero-click exploits.

The report states that the operation called “Operation Triangulation” would have kicked off in 2019 and is still continuing.

The Attacks begin with sending a message via iMessage, the instant messaging platform present on iOS devices, containing an attachment that could exploit the zero-click vulnerability. This allows attackers to execute code remotely without any user interaction.

The FSB, Russian intelligence, blamed US services for the attacks targeting iPhones and said thousands of iOS devices belonging to users and in use in embassies and diplomatic missions would have been targeted.

The Kremlin’s secret services claim that the operation would aim to collect information from diplomats from NATO, Israel, China and Syria and have accused Apple of having helped them. Of course, they have not presented any evidence to support this theory.

The attack would be aimed at iOS 15.7, and it is not clear whether later versions of the operating system are also vulnerable. In cases like these, the advice is obviously not to open suspicious messages received from numbers not in the address book and to update your smartphones to the new iOS 16.5.