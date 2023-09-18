Home » iOS17 arrives on iPhones today: here’s what’s new
Technology

iOS17 arrives on iPhones today: here’s what’s new

by admin
iOS17 arrives on iPhones today: here’s what’s new

Listen to the audio version of the article

Whether you intend to get one of the new iPhone 15 models, or still use your “old” iPhone (up to the XS version, presented 5 years ago ed.), it’s time to download iOS 17. The official release of the new operating system from Apple is expected around 7pm on Monday 18 September. And it’s always an event for the iPhone’s huge fan base. iOS 17 was presented at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference last June.

What should we expect? Lots of new features, not all of which are essential. In fact, visually iOS 17 is very similar to iOS 16. But Apple’s effort seems to have been very important in terms of fluidity of use even on older models.

iOS 17: what’s new

As mentioned, there are numerous new features. But if we really want to find one that is already causing discussion (in a positive way), this is the one relating to the StandBy mode, which effectively transforms the iPhone into a mini hub full of widgets, photos and customizable clocks.

It must be said that when Apple announced StandBy mode at WWDC, many noticed the work done in Cupertino. When the iPhone is placed on the bedside table, in StandBy mode, it becomes a sort of hub. An intelligent display where you can find everything, thanks to a series of widgets that can be used in landscape mode (while perhaps the iPhone is charging).

Profiles on Safari, locations on Maps

There is also news for Safari, the historic browser made by Apple, which now offers the possibility of configuring profiles, as has been the case for some time on Chrome and Firefox. This, of course, allows you to have a different set of bookmarks, settings, sites and cookies, based on the users who log in. While in Maps, you can save areas of a map to the Apple Maps app for offline access, including directions, hours of operation, and other information.

You may also like

How to Hide Files on Windows 11: A...

a science to help man

Anemia diagnostic device wins NTT Data Foundation eAwards

Understanding the Tile Model: Discovering the True Function...

Greener management for IT. ESET’s considerations

Steam Deck Anniversary Sale: Get 20% Discount on...

how to get the RC (definitive version) before...

Microsoft Set to Launch Updated Surface Laptop Line...

How the job of the marketing manager has...

Nintendo Switch 2: Rumored Specifications of Customized SoC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy