iOS17 arrives on iPhones today: here’s what’s new

Whether you intend to get one of the new iPhone 15 models, or still use your “old” iPhone (up to the XS version, presented 5 years ago ed.), it’s time to download iOS 17. The official release of the new operating system from Apple is expected around 7pm on Monday 18 September. And it’s always an event for the iPhone’s huge fan base. iOS 17 was presented at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference last June.

What should we expect? Lots of new features, not all of which are essential. In fact, visually iOS 17 is very similar to iOS 16. But Apple’s effort seems to have been very important in terms of fluidity of use even on older models.

iOS 17: what’s new

As mentioned, there are numerous new features. But if we really want to find one that is already causing discussion (in a positive way), this is the one relating to the StandBy mode, which effectively transforms the iPhone into a mini hub full of widgets, photos and customizable clocks.

It must be said that when Apple announced StandBy mode at WWDC, many noticed the work done in Cupertino. When the iPhone is placed on the bedside table, in StandBy mode, it becomes a sort of hub. An intelligent display where you can find everything, thanks to a series of widgets that can be used in landscape mode (while perhaps the iPhone is charging).

Profiles on Safari, locations on Maps

There is also news for Safari, the historic browser made by Apple, which now offers the possibility of configuring profiles, as has been the case for some time on Chrome and Firefox. This, of course, allows you to have a different set of bookmarks, settings, sites and cookies, based on the users who log in. While in Maps, you can save areas of a map to the Apple Maps app for offline access, including directions, hours of operation, and other information.