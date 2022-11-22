“Haier has 50% of the market for connected appliances and 40% of the market for the new class A. A result that is the result of a precise strategy: for years we have decided to move towards efficiency strategies that could have immediate and functional applications in the short term , and therefore not only ‘core’ innovation but above all integration between digital and home appliances”. Thus Gianpiero Morbello, Head of Brand & IOT Haier Europe, (who not by chance comes from the electronics sector), presented the roadmap of smart services for the efficiency of energy consumption in the home.





Haier Europe, which includes historic brands such as Candy and Hoover, belongs to the Chinese Haier Smart Home, is among the market leaders in the household appliances sector, with a global turnover of 30 billion and over 100,000 employees.

Berlin The smart home according to Haier is on stage at IFA. And the washing machine can no longer be bought by Alessio Jacona

03 September 2022



The roadmap presented today consists of different partnerships in two sectors: energy communities and energy suppliers.

Italian Tech Week From batteries to energy communities, startups test the ecological transition by Jaime D’Alessandro

September 30, 2022



Energy communities are born with the aim of providing environmental, economic or social benefits at the community level, through the production, sharing and collective consumption of energy. With their diffusion, and that of Smart Buildings, the generation of data and information becomes essential to better manage the functioning of the building and its devices, which interact with the energy system through smart logic and IoT technologies.

How to get out of the crisis (with energy communities) by Riccardo Luna

October 14, 2022



The partnership with the Swiss Hive Power, supplier of innovative solutions for smart grids, will allow Haier Europe to install its Iot products within some energy communities and to participate in the European Horizon project for the establishment of energy communities in Europe by providing smart appliances connected and controllable remotely, in order to improve local consumption of renewable energy by relying on home WIFI and the proprietary hOn app.





On the supplier side, however, the collaboration agreement is with Edison Energia. Basically, customers owning an Edison photovoltaic system will be able to take advantage, from the end of 2022, of the Smart Solar function, which optimizes the start-ups of household appliances, allowing for savings in energy consumption that Haier quantifies up to 70%. For example, it will be possible to load the washing machine or dishwasher and set a time slot in which to give control to Edison which sends the start to the hOn app when the production of energy or the accumulation level of the solar battery allows the appliance to do not impact on energy costs.

Tech4Climate – Veneto The probe that reads water leaks, the intelligent waste bin and the device that cuts motor consumption by Riccardo Sandre

06 October 2022



The same mechanism will be valid for air conditioning or heat pump heating. The Smart Solar function allows the customer to set a temperature in the desired time slots and then automatically adjust the degrees, based on the production of the solar system, making the most of it or reducing the withdrawal from the network in case of bad weather.