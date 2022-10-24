Design like that of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, front camera on the long side, new colors, USB-C, smart connector for the keyboard, 5G on cellular models, Wifi 6, Liquid Retina display: barring a couple of compromises, the new iPad 10 generation, available in Italy from October 26, is everything you could want from a “basic” iPad update. But there is a grosso but: the iPad 10 is no longer the “basic” model of the family. It costs more (starts at € 589) and creeps into the range somewhere between the iPad Air and its predecessor. Although relegated to the role of “iPad SE”, the ninth generation iPad remains available and in turn costs a little more (it’s inflation, baby). It is clear that for Apple the technical characteristics and design inherited from the iPad Air and iPad Pro cannot yet be associated with a high-end device entry-level.

The space for this placement was all there: the iPad 10 now costs 200 euros less than the iPad Air M1, 150 more than the ninth generation model and sits comfortably between the two. It not only has the aforementioned “noble” features of the higher-end iPads, but also a couple of new features that we greatly appreciated here: the front camera on the long side and compatibility with a new “two-piece” Magic Keyboard, which offers a fantastic writing experience.





The display is a 10.9 ”Liquid Retina: it has the same dimensions as that of the iPad Air

iPad 10, design and performance

If the differences with the ninth generation iPad are immediately evident, to distinguish the new iPad 10 from an iPad Air you have to look at the details. Design, screen size, thickness, position of the speaker grilles and volume keys are almost the same. Among the distinctive external elements there are the camera, in fact, and then the position of the three-pole connector for accessories, which ends on the lower long edge. The colors are also different: there are four (silver, pink, blue and yellow), all bright and almost metallic, against the more muted pastel colors of the iPad Air.





The Pink color of the iPad 10 is Very rosa.

Compared to iPad 9, the new iPad is thinner, lighter and more manageable despite the larger screen. As we had already noted for the iPad Air, holding it with one hand is not tired. We are increasingly convinced that this design, with sharp edges and thin bezels, is the quintessence of the digital tablet and that Apple will keep it unchanged for a few more years.

The performance increase is less drastic: it reflects with mathematical precision the update of the chip from the A13 Bionic to the A14 Bionic. It is the same as the 4th generation iPad Air (the predecessor of the current model) and it is no coincidence that the benchmarks of the two tablets are overlapping. The improvements over the A13 of the iPad 9 can be seen in multi-core operations (in particular in exporting videos in 4K from iMovie and Lumafusion) and in those that exploit the neural engine, such as the application of filters and profiles to photos in Lightroom or Pixelmator Photo.

The camera moves

One of the most interesting innovations of the iPad 10 is the repositioning of the front camera from the short side to the long top side of the tablet. iPad 10 finally allows you to “look” who is talking to us in the eye during video calls. Observing the screen, in fact, one will give the impression of orienting one’s gaze in the “right” direction, and not towards an unspecified point to the right or left of the interlocutor as happens with all the other iPads.





The comparison: above, the long side of iPad Air, with the base for Apple Pencil 2, below the iPad 10: the selfie camera module is now located in the same place

The video quality is excellent and the 122 ° angle of view of the 12MP lens is compatible with the Center Stage function (which always keeps subjects in the center of the frame). Apple has also updated the rear camera, which is now 12MP, is compatible with the Smart HDR 3 function and can shoot videos up to 4K 60p. The previous generation model still has an 8MP lens and video recording is limited to full HD (1080p). This is an important difference to take into account when buying.





The rear camera: iPad 10 can shoot 4K videos up to 60p

The compromise of the Apple Pencil

The position of the camera on the top, however, forced Apple to make an important compromise. The selfie optics module is located where the second generation Pencil connection base is located on the iPad Air and iPad Pro. This is one of the reasons why this iPad remains compatible with the older stylus, the one with the Lightning socket: to charge it, you need an adapter to connect to the USB-C cable. It can be bought separately, it costs about 10 euros and for some reason it has already sold out: on the Apple Store the delivery times are about two weeks.





The new USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter: costs 10 euros

The choice to keep the first generation Pencil has generated a lot of criticism: it is a questionable decision, but there is a ratio. In addition to the aforementioned inability to place the stylus charging system on the long side of the tablet, there are also commercial reasons. The older Pencil already circulates in the tens of millions of copies, they explained to us from Cupertino, almost all in the hands of customers of old “basic” iPads. In other words, Apple has preferred to remove a potential obstacle to upgrading for older iPad owners, who will not necessarily have to add the € 149 of the new Pencil to the (already higher) price of the device.

In practice, the old Pencil still proves to be good. It lacks the advanced features of the second-generation stylus (such as double-tapping to activate menus) and is less accurate, but the writing and drawing experience remains one of the best on the market, even when compared to tablet stylus and Newer and more expensive competitive PCs. With the USB-C to Pencil adapter, Apple does away with the idiosyncrasy of attaching a Lightning device to a tablet with a USB-C connector, but at the same time solves an age-old problem, namely the clumsy and inelegant direct connection of the stylus. to the Lightning port of older iPads. Charging and pairing the Pencil with cable and adapter is much more convenient and sensible.





For the rest, the presence of USB-C is a holy hand that makes all other adapters and “dongles” superfluous, simplifying the connection to external memory units, SD card readers, HDMI adapters and so on. That’s the big advantage of this connector, which should also debut on the iPhone 15 next year.

La Magic Keyboard Folio

Together with the iPad 10 we also tested the new Magic Keyboard Folio. We were skeptical about the idea of ​​a two-piece keyboard case, but it pleasantly surprised us during our tests. The back of the accessory snaps snugly onto the back of the tablet and can be opened to “y” to tilt it when writing. The piece with the keyboard hooks with the magnets to the underside, where Apple has repositioned the three-pole connector.





The new connector for the Magic Keyboard Folio: now located on the bottom long edge

The attack is strong, secure and well thought out and the position of the keys relative to the screen is perfect. We did some tests with iPad 10 and iPad Air with Magic Keyboard Folio: ergonomics when writing seem better on the first, especially when writing with the iPad on your lap, due to the greater distance between numeric keys and tablet. The two-piece solution also allows you to open the iPad 180 ° on the table without detaching the keyboard, an unusual but useful position when working with the Pencil as well.

The only drawback is the price: the new Magic Keyboard Folio costs € 300. There are so many for the most important accessory of a device starting at 589 euros, especially considering the numerous less expensive alternatives offered by brands like Logitech or Belkin. Pity.





Bottom line: how to choose the right iPad

The 10th generation iPad is a great upgrade, despite some acceptable trade-offs. It is perfect for general use or for students, but it is also suitable for those who want to try their hand at digital creativity. Performance is great thanks to the A14 Bionic chip – not brand new but still snappy – and there are a number of new features that make it preferable to the ninth generation model. In particular, the 10.9 ”Liquid Retina screen, the USB-C port, the 12MP camera and the ability to shoot movies in 4K, in addition of course to the new design. The price goes up, but € 150 is worth the additional features. If we then compare features and performance with PCs of the same range, in our opinion the iPad wins across the board.





iPad 10 con Magick Keyboard Folio

For students and fans of digital creativity, the iPad 10 is a better choice even than the iPad Air, for which you have to shell out at least 200 euros more. The front and rear cameras are the same, there is 5G on the cellular models, the display is the same size (but on the iPad Air it is laminated and has anti-glare). The Pencil of the new iPad is the first generation, less performing but also costs less and is often found on offer. On iPad 10 there is also the camera on the long side, a novelty to be absolutely taken into account if you make many meetings and video calls and Bluetooth is version 5.2, against 5.0 of the Air.

The fundamental difference is made by the chip, which on the iPad Air is the M1: for single core office applications the difference is not felt, while the media engine for video processing becomes evident when the game enters the game. photographic. If you are very interested in editing and photo editing, the iPad Air remains the most suitable choice, otherwise orient yourself without hesitation on the iPad 10: you will not regret it.

iPad 10: what we like

The new design and color options

The camera on the long side: we want it on all iPads

The new two-piece Magic Keyboard Folio is a great accessory for anyone who writes a lot

iPad 10: it could have been done better