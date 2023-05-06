iPad included! Two Apple products are officially Bye Bye! Even the Smurfs can’t be repaired! -ePrice.HK

I believe that many netizens are Apple fans. Some of them may have been using Apple products since a long time ago, and there may be many old devices stored in their homes. However, it should be noted that two products will officially bid farewell to the market. That is, if you need repairs on either of these devices, you can no longer go to the Apple Store and ask the Smurfs for help.

iPad Air, Thunderbolt Display Officially Bye Bye

According to an internal leaked document, Thunderbolt Display and the first-generation iPad Air were officially withdrawn from the market by the end of May and were listed as “obsolete”, which means that users can no longer go to the Apple Store for repairs. Both Thunderbolt Display and iPad Air were discontinued in 2016. According to the Apple Support page, products are usually listed as obsolete after Apple stops selling them for more than 7 years.

Released in 2013, the first-generation iPad Air had a 9.7-inch screen with an A7 chip and a Retina display, and it was a solid choice at the time, much lighter than a MacBook but still capable of decent performance. The latest version of the iPad Air, due in 2022, supports Apple’s own M1 chip and has 5G support.

The Thunderbolt Display was launched in 2011 with a 27-inch screen and supports 1440p resolution. Over time, it has now evolved into today’s Studio Display.

Source: GIZMODO