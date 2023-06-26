iPad on sale: All models & where to find the best deals

PR/Business Insider

There are four different versions of iPad: iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro. Each model has different features and sizes.

The iPad Pro is the most powerful and expensive model, while the regular iPad is sufficient for most users. The iPad Air is a good choice for those who want something more than the base iPad, and the iPad Mini is ideal for those who prefer a smaller tablet.

Depending on the version, the iPad can cost between EUR 429.00 and EUR 3024.00. However, there are also significantly cheaper offers for the iPad. We searched for the best deals on all current models. Among them: the iPad (9th generation), which is still available, on offer for EUR 328.41 instead of EUR 429.00*.

In the tablet market, Apple is clearly ahead. The iPad made up almost 40 percent of all tablets sold in 2023 (38.9 percent). This emerges from a report by the market research company Canalys. To put this in context: the market share of Samsung, the second most popular tablet manufacturer, is only about half as large (21.2 percent). Why is the iPad so much more popular than the competition? Apple now offers a wide range of different models for different needs. As a result, there is a suitable iPad for most users – from the entry-level model to the Pro version.

What iPads are there?

Apple currently has four different iPads. These are the following tablets:

iPad

iPad Mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

The four iPads are already available in several generations. Older generations are also sold at a slightly lower price than their successors.

How do the different iPads differ?

The four iPad versions differ mainly in terms of their equipment and size. The iPad Pro is best equipped. The M2 chip is installed in it, which enables incredibly reliable and fast performance. It also has the best display – it has a Liquid Retina XDR display. There are also better cameras, more storage options and upgrades in every respect. Finally, the Pro is also available in two sizes, 12.9 inches and eleven inches.

The iPad Air and iPad Mini are two slimmed-down versions of the iPad Pro. They are very similar, but differ in size and chip. The iPad Air is 10.9 inches, while the iPad Mini is the most compact option with a screen diagonal of over 8.3 inches. The chip of the iPad Air is the M1 chip. The iPad Mini has the slightly weaker A15 Bionic chip.

The standard iPad (10th generation) also has a 10.9-inch screen. Its chip, the A14 Bionic Chip, is slightly weaker than the A15 Bionic Chip in the iPad Mini. The other features are not quite as high-quality as the Air or Mini. Also, the regular iPad is only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, while the other two already support the second-generation Apple Pencil. In addition, the normal iPad can only be paired with the Magic Keyboard Folio. In contrast, the iPad Air can also be used with the Magic Keyboard. The iPad Mini, on the other hand, cannot be operated at all with an external keyboard.

Which iPad is right for me?

The iPad Pro is undoubtedly Apple’s best tablet – but also the most expensive. If you want to use the iPad for work and do without a laptop instead, you should pay the additional price (and also invest in a lot of storage space). However, most other users should also be satisfied with the regular iPad. This is especially true for people who use their tablet primarily for entertainment purposes and standard applications such as e-mails or games.

The iPad Air is also a good choice if you absolutely have to be a size above the standard iPad. However, we still believe that the basic iPad should be enough for most users. In contrast, the iPad Mini is the best choice for those who prefer a small tablet. This can be, for example, commuters who travel a lot and just need some entertainment for the bus and train.

Price: How expensive are the different iPads?

The iPad (9th and 10th generation), the iPad Mini, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro (11 inch and 12.9 inch) are currently available from Apple. The cheapest iPad costs 429.00 euros and for the most expensive version up to 3024.00 euros have to be planned. Here are the prices for all current models:

ModelPreisApple iPad (9th generation) from 429.00 euros to 799.00 eurosApple iPad (10th generation) from 579.00 euros to 979.00 eurosApple iPad Minifrom 649.00 euros to 1049.00 eurosApple iPad Airfrom 769.00 euros up to 1169.00 eurosApple iPad Pro (11 inch)from 1049.00 euros to 2629.00 eurosApple iPad (12.9 inch)from 1449.00 euros to 3024.00 euros

The best offers for all current iPads

Obviously, iPads are expensive. It doesn’t help that Apple hardly ever offers discounts in its own online shop. That’s exactly why we advise against ordering the iPad directly from Apple – other dealers sometimes screw up the price of the tablet. Although the offers are not quite as good as with tablets from other manufacturers, you can usually save a few euros. Where there are currently the best offers for the iPad in all different versions, we show here:

The Apple iPad (9th generation) at a glance

Display:10.2 inch retinaResolution:2160 x 1620 Pixel bei 264 ppiProcessor:A13 Bionic Chipstorage capacity:64 GigabyteBattery pack:32.4 watt hour lithium polymer batteryBattery life:up to ten hoursOperating system:iPadOSConnectivity:WLAN, BluetoothCamera:8 and 12 megapixelsConnections:LightningCompatible accessories:Apple Pencil (1. Generation), Smart Keyboard

The Apple iPad Air at a glance

Display:10,9 Zoll Liquid RetinaResolution:2360 x 1640 Pixel bei 264 ppiProcessor:M1 Chipstorage capacity:64 GigabyteBattery pack:28.6 watt hour lithium polymer batteryBattery life:up to ten hoursOperating system:iPadOSConnectivity:WLAN, BluetoothCamera:12 and 12 megapixelsConnections:USB-CCompatible accessories:Apple Pencil (2. Generation), Magic Keyboard

The Apple iPad (10th generation) at a glance

Display:10,9 Zoll Liquid RetinaResolution:2360 x 1640 Pixel bei 264 ppiProcessor:A14 Bionic Chipstorage capacity:64 GigabyteBattery pack:28.6 watt hour lithium polymer batteryBattery life:up to ten hoursOperating system:iPadOSConnectivity:WLAN, BluetoothCamera:12 and 12 megapixelsConnections:USB-CCompatible accessories:Apple Pencil (1. Generation), Magic Keyboard Folio

The Apple iPad Pro (11 inch) at a glance

Display:11 Zoll Liquid RetinaResolution:2388 x 1668 Pixel bei 264 ppiProcessor:M2 Chipstorage capacity:128 GigabyteBattery pack:28.7 watt hour lithium polymer batteryBattery life:up to ten hoursOperating system:iPadOSConnectivity:WLAN, BluetoothCamera:12 and 12 megapixelsConnections:USB-CCompatible accessories:Apple Pencil (2. Generation), Magic Keyboard

The Apple iPad Mini at a glance

Display:8,3 Zoll Liquid RetinaResolution:2266 x 1488 Pixel bei 326 ppiProcessor:A15 Bionic Chipstorage capacity:64 GigabyteBattery pack:19.3 Wh lithium polymer batteryBattery life:up to ten hoursOperating system:iPadOSConnectivity:WLAN, BluetoothCamera:12 and 12 megapixelsConnections:USB-CCompatible accessories:Apple Pencil (2. Generation)

The Apple iPad Pro (12.9 inch) at a glance

Display:12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDRResolution:2732 x 2048 Pixel bei 264 ppiProcessor:M2 Chipstorage capacity:128 GigabyteBattery pack:40.9 Wh lithium polymer batteryBattery life:up to ten hoursOperating system:iPadOSConnectivity:WLAN, BluetoothCamera:12 and 12 megapixelsConnections:USB-CCompatible accessories:Apple Pencil (2. Generation), Magic Keyboard

