Apple brings options such as iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad and iPad mini to the iPad series, and it has many convenient and practical functions. I hope users can have a tablet of their own, but the question is, how do we choose the right one? Your own iPad? Should you wait for the new iPad in 2022?

iPad model

According to Apple’s official website, the models currently on sale online are iPad Pro 2021 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 2021 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (5th generation), iPad (9th generation) , iPad mini (6th generation).

The iPad Pro 2021 comes in two sizes, 12.9 inches and 11 inches. Like the iPad Air 5, it uses the M1 chip, the iPad mini 6 uses the A15 chip, and the iPad 9 uses the A13 chip.

As for other e-commerce platforms, there may be other models in stock to choose from, and the price may be more favorable, but consumers should pay attention to the quality and source of the e-commerce when choosing, and check whether the goods are in good condition when they receive the goods. New machines. The safest way is to suggest that consumers buy directly on Apple’s official website to be more secure.

price

iPad Pro > iPad Air > iPad mini > iPad

iPad Pro 2021 12.9 inches from $34,900 (128GB – 2TB)

iPad Pro 2021 11-inch from $24,900 (128GB – 2TB)

iPad Air 5 from $17,900 (64GB, 256GB)

iPad mini 6 from $14,900 (64GB, 256GB)

iPad 9 from $10,500 (64GB, 256GB)

suitable object

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is used to rival the existence of the MacBook series. The M1 chip increases the CPU speed by 50% and the GPU graphics processing performance by 40%.

There are 8G and 16GB memory options, capacities from 128GB to 2TB, a 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the back, USB‑C connector supports Thunderbolt / USB 4, Apple Pencil 2nd generation, FaceID unlocking .

suitable object

Friends who rely on iPad to make money, such as video editors, illustrators,

budget friends,

Pursue the most extreme hardware configuration friends.

So should the iPad Pro choose 12.9 inches or 11 inches? Should you buy the 2021 model or wait for the 2022 model?

In fact, in terms of size, it returns to the size that you are usually used to.Whether you are at home more often or will you need to carry moreand the price difference between 11-inch and 12.9-inch is nearly 10,000 yuan, which is also a point that everyone can consider.

At present, all sources have pointed out that Apple will bring a new 2022 iPad Pro in October, which will be replaced with a better processor and bring better performance. The price should be similar to the price of the iPad Pro 2021. . However, Apple also has discounts on educational programs before September 26. The iPad Pro starts at $23,400, which means that in addition to starting the experience earlier, you can save another $1,500 in the price difference and get an extra set of AirPods.

iPad Air 5

The 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 also uses the M1 processor. In addition to space gray and starlight, there are 5 colors of pink, purple and blue to choose from. The memory also has 8GB RAM directly, and the capacity is 64GB and 256GB. It also supports the second generation of Apple Pencil. The weight of 461g is much lighter than the 466g iPad Pro 11-inch and 682g iPad Pro 12.9-inch. The unlocking method is the side fingerprint unlocking that everyone is used to.

For the same 256GB, the iPad Pro 11-inch is priced at $28,000, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is priced at $38,000, and the iPad Air 5 is $22,900. It can be regarded as the all-round first choice in the current iPad series with both performance and appearance.

suitable object

ordinary people like you and me

Pursue friends with both high performance and high value

Friends who can use all aspects of chasing dramas, playing games, graffiti creation, etc. and have some requirements

Should you choose iPad Pro or iPad Air 5?

iPad Pro and iPad Air 5 also have educational discounts now, so it’s time to return to the suitable objects we just mentioned. iPad Pro As the name suggests, that Pro refers not only to the top hardware specifications, but also to users who need Pro. The price difference between iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Air 5 256GB is 15,000 yuan, but you have a smoother gaming experience, better speaker experience, unlocking method from side fingerprint unlocking to FaceID, and one more back. lens. So at this time, we can consider whether we are willing to spend more than 15,000 yuan in exchange for these functions, or we can directly choose the iPad Air 5, and then use the price difference with the iPad Pro to buy an Apple Pencil or a smart keyboard for ourselves .

iPad Mini 6

The 8.3-inch iPad mini is actually an existence that is easy to ignore, and some people even wonder: why is the iPad mini with a smaller screen more expensive than the iPad?First of all, the iPad mini uses the A15 chip of the iPhone 13 Pro on the processor, and the lightweight design of 8.3 inches and 293g is not only suitable for carrying, whether it is reading, playing games, or watching TV shows, it also supports the second generation of Apple Pencil andBluetooth keyboard。

In fact, it is not surprising for friends who think this way, but we actually take a closer look at the introduction of the iPad mini on Apple’s official website – “Small mini, capable of giant.” The positioning of the iPad mini is not for you to use it to make how powerful it is. Work processing, multi-professional video editing, and improved productivity. The iPad mini is the only model in the iPad series that doesn’t support an official keyboard accessory. why? Because iPad mini is an existence that hopes you can feel convenient and happy because of it at any time.

You can easily take it with you, use it to catch up on dramas, play games with it, browse the web with it, read e-books with it, and have the best relaxation experience when you want to relax.

user target audience

Friends who want to enhance their entertainment experience

iPad

After seeing the iPad Pro with extreme performance, the iPad Air 5 with all-round beauty and performance, and the iPad mini 6 that allows you to have a pure entertainment experience at any time, the other is the existence of the iPad family – iPad 9. Although the iPad 9 uses the A13 chip,Only supports Apple Pencil 1st generationonly 4G options, and still using Lightning are not very strong, but it also has a price that is hard to ignore from $10,500.

suitable for ethnic groups

Students who want an iPad series experience but are on a budget

Parents who want to give it to their elders to follow dramas or their children to take online courses

Friends with mild needs for iPad use

in conclusion

Apple is very attentive to bring iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad and iPad mini series to users with different needs, but the most expensive is not necessarily the best for you, so how to choose the most suitable iPad for you, then we You might as well first think about what you need this iPad for, and maybe you can find the answer in your heart!