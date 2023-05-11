iPad will launch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro｜Use the touch screen to create audio-visual works at any time

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be launched on the iPad｜A lot of Apple fans have been waiting for a long time, and Apple has finally launched Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, two professional audio-visual editing software that Mac users love to use, on the iPad. Finally, you can use the touch screen of iPad and Apple Pencil to create professional-level works.



Apple introduces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, offering a new touch interface and convenient tools that allow users to enhance their creative workflow. Final Cut Pro for iPad provides a variety of features that allow video creators to easily record, edit, finish and share their work using only one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad provides powerful professional music creation functions for music creators, who can use complete and advanced tools to complete song creation, beat production, recording, editing and mixing anytime, anywhere.

Finally, you can use the iPad touch screen professional app to edit clips

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a new touch interface and handy tools that unlock new workflows. The new jog wheel simplifies the editing process, allowing users to interact with content like never before. Get frame-by-frame precision with easy multi-touch gestures like Magnetic Timeline, Move Movie, and Quick Edit. Live Drawing (immediate drawing) feature allows users to draw and write directly on the video content. On the iPad Pro equipped with the M2 chip, users can use the Apple Pencil’s floating sensing function to quickly browse and preview the material without touching the screen. Users can also pair it with the Smart Keyboard or the Smart Fold with Keyboard to speed up their workflow with keyboard commands. Creators can take advantage of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display to watch and edit HDR video in stunning color and use Reference Mode for precise color grading.

Pro photography modes and multi-cam movie editing bring greater control to the creative process on iPad. Video creators can monitor audio and available recording time while shooting high-quality video in portrait or landscape orientation, and manually adjust settings such as focus, exposure, and white balance. Creators can use a single device to capture, edit and distribute film productions on-set, and users can record ProRes movies using the M2-equipped iPad Pro. Coupled with the multi-camera video editing function, the clips will be automatically synchronized and can be edited at the same time. Users can switch shooting angles in multi-camera clips with just a tap of a finger. Moreover, using the power of Apple chips and machine learning, the editing speed is greatly accelerated. With the Scene Removal Mask function, creators can quickly remove or replace the background of the subject in the clip without using a green screen. The Auto Crop function can adjust the material to vertical, square and other proportions; the Voice Isolation function can easily eliminate background noise in the audio.

Final Cut Pro for iPad supports importing iMovie editing projects for iOS, and iPad users can even export Final Cut Pro projects to Mac.

Use the iPad to edit the film immediately after shooting

Logic Pro for iPad is a professional music creation app, which combines the powerful functions of Logic Pro and the portability of iPad to become an all-round music creation tool. Multi-touch gestures allow music creators to interact and operate software instruments in a natural way, and navigate complex items through scrolling gestures and pinching. Plug-in Tile puts the most commonly used operations at your fingertips, helping users to easily and quickly adjust audio . The built-in microphones in the iPad allow creators to record vocals or instruments, and the iPad Pro has five studio-level microphones, turning any place into a professional recording studio.

The Apple Pencil lets creators edit and draw detailed track automation with precision, while the Smart Folio or Smart Keyboard can use keyboard commands to speed up the production process. The new audio browser uses dynamic filtering to help music creators quickly find the audio they need when inspiration strikes, and easily add it to the project after listening to the audio, saving time and avoiding interrupting creativity.

Logic Pro for iPad provides more than 100 powerful instrument and effect plug-ins to concoct wonderful music, such as effects such as vintage equalizers, compressors, and reverbs, for fine-tuning and refining. In addition, creators can also play instruments on a variety of performance interfaces through multi-touch. Logic Pro for iPad has built-in a large number of realistic instruments and powerful synthesizers, such as Sample Alchemy, which can easily transform any audio sample.

Cut and flip music samples, arrange beats and bass parts, and create your own jazz drums with beat creation and production tools. New timing and pitch adjustment plug-in Beat Breaker to easily change the groove of the sound, Quick Sampler to turn sampled audio into a new playable instrument, and Step Sequencer to automatically program drum beats, bass parts and melodies, and even automate plug-ins .

A full-featured mixer, including tracks, volume control, field control, plug-ins, routing, and precise automation, meets users’ needs for creating professional mixes using only an iPad. Creators can easily mix using multi-touch and smoothly control the volume of multiple tracks at the same time, and the mixing console gives them a quick at-a-glance track level, all from the iPad.

Starting from May 24th (Wednesday), Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be launched in the App Store at HK$38 per month or $380 per year respectively, and a 1-month free trial will be provided. Final Cut Pro supports iPads with the M1 chip and later, and Logic Pro supports iPads with the A12 Bionic chip and later.