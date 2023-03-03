The iPhones launched in recent years all have good dustproof and waterproof capabilities. Although they also reach the IP68 rating, different models have different abilities to cope with water depths. The iPhone 11 can only stay in water up to 2 meters deep for 30 minutes. However, an iPhone 11 recently let us know that the actual water resistance of the iPhone is far stronger than the official figures provided by Apple.

Brazilian media recently reported that Breno, a local student, encountered a woman drowning while kayaking, so he immediately jumped into the lake to try to rescue her. The boy successfully rescued her back to the shore, but his iPhone 11 sank to the bottom of the lake during the rescue. A week later, diving instructor Edinho posted on social platforms that he found an iPhone at the bottom of the lake at a depth of 7 meters. Since the phone was locked, he hoped to find the owner through the help of netizens. After a round of forwarding, the post was finally discovered by Breno.

The iPhone 11, which meets the IP68 rating of the IEC 60529 standard, can theoretically be immersed in water at a depth of 2 meters for up to 30 minutes; Breno, who successfully rescued someone, and his iPhone 11 was also successfully rescued by a diving instructor a week later. Lossless, still works fine. However, according to Apple’s official website, the splash-proof, water-resistant and dust-proof functions of the iPhone are not permanent, and the effect may decrease with the wear and tear caused by daily use, so it is recommended that you do not follow suit.

Source: appleinsider