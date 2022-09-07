“It is a very special day, because we are together again after three years,” says Tim Cook as soon as he took the stage at the Streve Jobs Theater in Cupertino for the launch of the new iPhone. “This place was born to be together”. Italian Tech is in Cupertino to follow it in real time. In this article, updated as the presentation progresses, we will tell you the news of the Apple for this year. Which will not be limited to just the iPhone: “We will talk about iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch”, anticipates the CEO of Apple.

All the previews iPhone 14, today the presentation at the Apple event: Apple Watch Pro and AirPods Pro 2 are also expected by our correspondent Bruno Ruffilli 07 September 2022



Apple Watch Series 8

The video starts, and it starts with the Apple Watch. Now in Series 8, it retains the look of the current model but gains a sensor for body temperature, which Apple introduces as an important aid in controlling the female cycle. But among the new functions there is also the possibility to automatically recognize if you are involved in an automobile accident and activate the emergency call to get help as soon as possible.

And the new Low Power Mode allows you to extend the battery life by keeping the main functions active, with an autonomy of up to 36 hours. For LTE models there is also international roaming on over 30 operators in various countries. These functions will also be available on some models already on the market.

The new model will be available in 4 colors in aluminum and in three colors in steel, along with new straps.





Apple Watch SE

There is, as expected, also a new budget model, which for the first time is not all metal but has a plastic back. Otherwise, it incorporates many of the features of the series 6, which means that it also has many of the functions of the newer model, including the detection of traffic accidents. It starts at $ 249 in the US, and will be available, like Series 8, from September 16.





Apple Watch Ultra

Bigger, more powerful, with a new titanium design, “Ultra is a whole new expression of the Apple Watch”. It is designed more than anything else for those who practice outdoor sports, starting with the enhanced battery that grants up to 60 hours of autonomy in Low Power Mode. It has the most accurate GPS in its class, according to Apple, and a useful feature that automatically calculates your route home should you get lost. It starts at $ 799 in the US and will be available from 23 September.





AirPods Pro 2

“They’re the most advanced in-ear headphones we’ve ever made,” says Tim Cook. And in fact, the AirPods Pro earphones feature a new chip designed specifically for audio, an evolution of the previous model’s H1 (obviously called H2), which guarantees even better noise cancellation. The autonomy reaches up to 6 hours for a single charge, and in total reaches 30 hours using the case with integrated battery. Keep the Lighting connector, but you can also charge it with the Apple Watch cable.

iPhone 14 e 14 Plus

As a preview, the new iPhones are also arriving. The first models presented are the standard ones, not Pro, which look a lot like the current iPhone 13. The same design, the same processor, but the news are in the photographic sector, optimized for images and videos in low light conditions. There is also a new stabilizer for videos, which promises much better performance than the previous model.

Apple focuses heavily on eSIM, the virtual SIM card that will replace the current ones in a few years. Today you can register several eSIMs on the iPhone and switch from one operator to another instantly. All American operators are ready, so the iPhone 14 sold in the US will no longer have the slot for the Sim card, a move that, as has already happened at other times, pushes the entire sector into the future.