IPhone 14, Apple's presentation live

IPhone 14, Apple's presentation live

“It is a very special day, because we are together again after three years,” says Tim Cook as soon as he took the stage at the Streve Jobs theater in Cupertino for the launch of the new iPhone. “This place was born to be together”. Italian Tech is in Cupertino to follow it in real time. In this article, updated as the presentation progresses, we will tell you the news of the Apple for this year. Which will not be limited to just the iPhone: “We will talk about iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch”, anticipates the CEO of Apple.

Apple Watch Series 8

The video starts, and it starts with the Apple Watch. Now in Series 8, it retains the look of the current model but gains a sensor for body temperature, which Apple introduces as an important aid in controlling the female cycle. But among the new functions there is also the possibility to automatically recognize if you are involved in an automobile accident and activate the emergency call to get help as soon as possible.

And the new Low Power Mode allows you to extend the battery life by keeping the main functions active, with an autonomy of up to 36 hours. For LTE models there is also international roaming on over 30 operators in various countries. These features will also be available on some models already on the market.

The new model will be available in 4 colors in aluminum and in three colors in steel, along with new straps.

