After two years, Apple finally hosted its 2022 keynote again on-site at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. The highlight of the event was the iPhone 14. As expected, it comes in four versions, some of which differ greatly from one another.

In addition to the iPhone 14, the current iPhone series also includes the new iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The Pro models in particular come with a number of innovations, some of which have been long awaited. Apple has never separated its models so clearly! TECHBOOK summarizes all the information about the new Apple cell phone here.

As expected, Apple has said goodbye to the mini model in the iPhone 14 series. In its place comes the iPhone 14 Plus, a model that we know from previous generations. Other than that, Apple stays true to its legacy lineup. However, the manufacturer has made small changes to the design and has again equipped its smartphones with new functions. In terms of hardware, however, there are clear differences between the normal and the Pro models.

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. Foto: Screenshot TECHBOOK via Apple.com

iPhone 14 should get unusual new color variant

At the start, the iPhone 14 was available in five colors. Now there are rumors that in March 2023 Apple will present a new color model that will bring back an old iconic color: yellow. Most recently, Apple launched a yellow smartphone with the iPhone 11, that was in 2019. This information has not yet been confirmed, but last year Apple presented the iPhone 13 in the new green color at its keynote in March. With such an announcement in the middle of the product cycle, the company often wants to boost sales of the device again.

This is also supported by the fact that the well-informed MacRumors magazine claims to have heard from several insiders that the Apple PR team is planning a larger product meeting this week. If the iPhone 14 actually comes in a yellow version, then that probably only applies to the “normal” model. The iPhone 14 Pro and Max are already available in gold, which should be too similar to a yellow tone.

Design und Display

The new iPhones come in two sizes. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro each measure 6.1 inches diagonally. At 6.7 inches, the iPhone 14 Plus and the Pro Max are significantly larger. In addition, the screen is protected for the first time with a Ceramic Shield front, which makes the iPhones more robust.

All four models have an OLED display, with the normal devices achieving a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max get the currently best LTPO panels and ProMotion. Compared to LTPS, LTPO is more power efficient while offering higher pixel density. It also enables the always-on display that’s been long awaited in iPhone. Due to the display technology, always-on is exclusive to the Pro models. The maximum display brightness is 2000 nits outdoors.

There are also differences between the normal and the Pro models with the notch. Because the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have the new pill-shaped notch that adapts flexibly. Apple calls this “Dynamic Island”. For example, if a call comes in, the notch enlarges optically to indicate it. It looks like this:

The new notch on the Pro models of the iPhone 14 comes with “Dynamic Island”. Foto: Screenshot TECHBOOK via Apple.com

It remains to be seen how the automatic enlargement of the notch will affect the feel of the display for incoming messages and calls. It could be quite annoying if this happens when streaming videos or gaming. It is possible that “Dynamic Island” can then be actively switched off.

iPhone 14 comes in a new color

All new iPhone generations usually get a special color. On the iPhone 14, that’s purple. The color can be found in a paler version (violet) on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. The deep, slightly darker purple, on the other hand, is reserved exclusively for the Pro and Pro Max. Overall, Apple offers the entry-level models in five colors. In addition to violet, these are the classic black and white as well as red and blue.

The new iPhone 14 comes in five colors. Photo: TECHBOOK via Apple

The Pro versions of the new iPhone generation, on the other hand, come in four color variants, including the purple version mentioned. Apple also offers its smartphones in gold, black and silver.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in four colors. Photo: TECHBOOK via Apple

processor and performance

Actually, Apple always bundles its new iPhones with a new processor. But this year it’s different. In the iPhone 14, Apple continues to rely on the well-known A15 Bionic, which we already know from the iPhone 13. However, the models have the additional GPU core of the iPhone 13 Pro, which provides slightly more graphics performance and camera functions such as Photonic Engine and Cinema mode.

The iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max, on the other hand, get the new chip called A16 Bionic. The manufacturer is thus focusing more on its more expensive Pro models and making them more interesting for consumers. Apple describes the A16 Bionic as the currently fastest chip in a smartphone. It has six cores and processes around 17 trillion arithmetic operations per second. Also included is an accelerated 5-core GPU with 50 percent more memory bandwidth and a new 16-core Neural Engine. According to Apple, the A16 Bionic is fundamental to the iPhone 14 Pro (Max)’s revamped camera system and offers some computational photography functions.

The memory versions range from 128 GB to 256 GB to 512 GB for the normal models. The pro models are also available with a whopping 1 TB of storage.

Camera

At first glance, the cameras of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have not changed compared to the 13 generation. However, Apple is now using a larger sensor with 1.9 µm. The main camera, like the ultra-wide angle, has a resolution of 12 megapixels. On the other hand, the “Action Mode” is new, behind which there is a significantly improved image stabilizer for particularly action-packed scenes. In addition, thanks to the larger f/1.5 aperture, images should be better exposed and show more details. The cinema mode of the iPhone 14 (Plus) now allows 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.

The Pro models, on the other hand, come with completely new camera equipment. The wide-angle now has a resolution of 48 megapixels, has a very bright aperture of f/1.78 and optical image stabilization with sensor shift. Apple uses the so-called pixel binning here. Four pixels merge into one, so the final resolution of the main sensor is again 12 megapixels – but with more image details. There are also two telephoto lenses, each with 12 megapixels, but with different apertures and zoom ranges.

The camera should also perform in difficult light. Photo: TECHBOOK via Apple

Front camera upgrade

Unlike the main camera, the front camera plays a subordinate role in many smartphones. Apple also made hardly any changes to the front camera on its previous iPhone generations. Most recently, only the resolution was increased from 7 to 12 megapixels, but the leap already took place with the iPhone 11. Since then, changes have been rather meager. Apple is also rather cautious with the iPhone 14. The autofocus is now touted as the biggest feature. This has long been standard for the rear cameras, but is rarely found on the front camera. Apple has also relied on a fixed focus so far.

Autofocus is not always necessary for selfie shots, since the photos are usually taken at close range. However, many users are increasingly filming and photographing themselves from a greater distance, for example using a selfie stick. Autofocus is very important and practical here, as it enables better focusing and thus sharper images. The autofocus is also a support for bokeh – the blurred representation of the background in portrait shots.

No SIM card and new security modes

In the US, Apple does without a physical SIM card slot on all iPhone 14 models. Instead, only the eSIM is available to users there – still with 5G across all models. Globally, there is also the option of broadcasting via satellite. This should be used especially in emergency situations. iPhone users can connect to a satellite using instructions that appear on the display in the event of an emergency, and can thus make emergency calls even if no cell phone or WiFi connection is available.

In addition, the new iPhones have been equipped with updated sensors such as the new dual-core accelerometer, which registers when the owner has been involved in a car accident or has fallen. Apple calls this feature “Crash Detection”. The new Apple Watch is also equipped with it.

iPhone 14 models have increased in price significantly

The cheapest model is the iPhone 14 in the version with 128 GB of storage. It costs 999 euros. The new Plus model, which is available instead of the Mini, starts at 1149 euros. If you want the Pro model of the iPhone 14, which gets some new features exclusively, you have to pay at least 1299 euros. The larger iPhone Pro Max is the most expensive, starting at €1449. Apple is thus calling for its four new models in Germany to have the highest prices to date. In comparison: the iPhone 13 started at 899 euros.

All new iPhones are already listed on Apple’s website. However, the models cannot be ordered yet, because pre-orders will not start until September 9th. Appropriately, Apple has announced the update to iOS 16 for all older iPhones for September 12th.