After the news that the iPhone 14 Pro triumphed at the MWC, where it was crowned “best smartphone of 2022”, we discover today that the current generation lineup of Applefonini still seems to have some strings to its bow. Specifically, Apple may have a new iPhone 14 model in the worksand its launch could be very close.

Unfortunately, the device will not undergo any hardware or software changes compared to the iPhone 14 already on sale. On the contrary, it will be a purely aesthetic review, which will focus on one new coloring for iPhone 14: every year, in the middle of the life cycle of its smartphones, Apple usually publishes a refresh of the devices in a new color. For example, in 2022 the Cupertino giant released the green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, which met with some success with the public.

For 2022, however, it seems that the chosen color will be yellow. This was reported by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, which in turn is based on a post published on Weibo by a Chinese leaker. As always, the idea of ​​the mid-generation color change “refresh” is to boost sales of the current generation iPhones, in anticipation of the launch of iPhone 15 in September.

the choice of the yellow tint amazes, also because thelatest yellow iPhone proposed by Apple was the iPhone 11, in 2019. Before then, the iPhone XR had also received a pastel yellow variant in 2018. More recently, however, this color has been set aside in favor of the Gold color, considered more “Premium” and more palatable to the public.

Finally, Macrumors seems to confirm the rumor by explaining that Apple is planning a briefing with his employees over the next week. Just at the end of the latter, the company could launch the new iPhone 14 with a trailer or a dedicated presentation video: on the other hand, last year the launch of the green iPhone 13 took place on March 8, precisely in the second week of March.