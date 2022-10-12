Listen to the audio version of the article

A nice surprise. iPhone 14 Plus, the first non-Pro “big” iPhone in some time, will go a long way. Because the combination of hardware – software seems to be the right one. A display with more generous dimensions (6.7 inches, and not 6.1 like iPhone 14 in the basic version) and a decidedly more performing battery (probably the best, today, on any iPhone) seem characteristics capable of bringing this Plus to product of the year, for Apple. Also because the price is lower than the Pro versions: it starts at 1,179 euros compared to the 1,339 and 1,489 of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. And in a delicate moment, for the global economy, such as the one we are going through, it is not certainly a detail.

Display and frequencies

The 14 Plus’s display has a slightly higher resolution of 2778 x 1284 than the 14. This means that even though it’s much larger, it retains roughly the same pixels per inch (458ppi compared to the 14’s 460ppi). Which in simpler words means that the images look just as sharp on this screen. But they’re bigger, and you can see more emails or parts of a web page before you have to swipe. Compared to the Pro models, it lacks ProMotion technology, a 120Hz refresh rate. And frankly it feels like a nonsense, for a brand like Apple, also due to the fact that such high refresh rates have long since become the norm for high-end Android phones. It’s all about the details, of course. But the fluidity changes, if you habitually use an iPhone Pro.

Super battery

The other side of the coin, however, is positive: the lack of ProMotion means that the smartphone consumes less energy. And that could then contribute to the 14 Plus’s excellent battery performance. A compromise that will likely appeal to many users. The battery should be the same that Apple has mounted on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The difference in performance, therefore, lies in the lack of some more energy-intensive technologies (such as ProMotion), which play in favor of the Plus.

During the presentation, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the iPhone with the “best battery life”. And frankly it didn’t seem like an exaggeration. For the first time in a long time we were able to use the smartphone (with the usual use: navigation, social networks, phone calls, photos) for two full days without recharging. It is certainly a significant result.

It is too big?

Despite its size, the iPhone 14 Plus has a reasonable weight. It weighs 203 grams, which is even less than the iPhone 14 Pro in the 6.1-inch version. Handling, on the other hand, remains subjective. As well as comfort. Surely it is not suitable for jeans pockets, due to its size. But the usability and use of the contents is decidedly different compared to the smaller model.