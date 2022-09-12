In order to greatly improve the protection of the phone case, the elastic protection corner of the CASETiFY ultimate anti-drop phone case is inspired by the suspension bridge, adding anti-compression ribs and three air chambers, with elastic protection corners, and at the same time adopts the revolutionary EcoShock™ protection The technology is also created by the innovative Re/CASETiFY technology. When the mobile phone falls and hits the ground, it has a cushioning and rebound effect to avoid structural damage to the mobile phone. The ultimate iPhone 14 series has successfully passed 156 consecutive multi-angle drop tests on concrete and steel floors, with 6x military-grade drop resistance and a drop resistance of up to 21.3 feet (about 6.5 meters). !

iPhone 14 Series Cases Buy Now