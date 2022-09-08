Home Technology iPhone 14 Pro Max, first contact with the new top smartphone from Apple
iPhone 14 Pro Max, first contact with the new top smartphone from Apple

The most innovative device presented by Apple in Cupertino is the IPhone 14, available in both normal version with 6.1-inch screen and Max (with 6.7-inch screen). It has a new processor, a photographic compartment with a 48 MP main sensor against the 12 MP of the previous model, a more powerful battery. And it no longer has the notch, the notch on the display that hides the sensors for face recognition: this time there are two holes, one circular and one oblong, which Apple has used creatively to revise the interface. It arrives in Italy on September 16 with prices starting at € 1339 (Pro) or € 1489 (Pro Max).

by Bruno Ruffilli, sent to Cupertino

