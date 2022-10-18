Battery life has always been a key focus for many people when they buy a new phone, and with the launch of the Pixel 7 Pro, some people must be wondering if this phone has better battery life compared to its competitor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. ? Recently, foreign media conducted battery life tests of iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra and other mobile phones. The results show that iPhone 14 Pro Max still wins, and even iPhone 14 Pro almost completely wins Android phones.

iPhone 14 Pro Max outlasts Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra in battery life

Recently, the foreign media PhoneArena announced the battery life test video of 6 flagship mobile phones, including Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro. The test consists of two parts: “Browser battery life. ” and “YouTube Video Playback”.

The first is browser battery life. PhoneArena sets up a series of tests to simulate the browser browsing the web, and then continues to repeat the playback. As you can see from the picture below, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the two with the smallest batteries among the 6 mobile phones. Except for the Pixel 7, the rest have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh:



Not surprisingly, the first to run out of power was the Pixel 6 Pro, which lasted 13 hours and 13 minutes, followed by the Samsung S22 Ultra at 13 hours and 17 minutes. The Pixel 7 series, both of which are about 14 hours, the iPhone 14 Pro series beats Android phones, even if the iPhone 14 Pro has a much smaller battery capacity, it can still provide 16 hours and 18 minutes of battery life, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has come to 19 Hour:



The first-place iPhone 14 Pro Max is nearly 6 hours behind the last-place Pixel 6 Pro, which is really unexpected.

“YouTube Video Playback” section, all phones play the same video, the same quality:



This time, the gap between iPhone and Android is not that big, but the first phone to run out of battery was the Samsung S22 Ultra, which ran out of power in 7 hours and 27 minutes, followed by the Pixel 6 Pro’s 9 hours and 10 minutes, and the Pixel 7 series only had more Take some time. The performance of the iPhone 14 Pro is similar to that of the Pixel 7. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the strongest battery life, and it did not run out of power until 11 hours:



The first-place iPhone 14 Pro Max is 3 hours and 33 minutes behind the last-place Samsung S22 Ultra.

Therefore, the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro series is still the best. This is actually the same as the previous iPhone. For friends who pay attention to battery life, the iPhone can satisfy you more.

Full video: