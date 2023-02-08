The Galaxy S23 Ultra is officially launched globally. As the flagship model of Android phones, it will of course be compared with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max by users. Netizens of Lian Deng even opened a Post and asked: “One sentence is to say that the IPhone 14 Pro Max is set for the S23 Ultra.” Unexpectedly, Lian Deng, who has always pushed Apple Post faster than the Rockets, has more people supporting the S23 Ultra this time.



The Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a customized version of the flagship processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2. The powerful computing power upgrades the shooting function. The 200-megapixel main lens, 10x optical zoom and optical anti-shake OIS system all make the S23 Ultra better than the previous generation Significant progress has been made.

👉Netflix bans account sharing and subscriptions explode ｜ Suspected shrinkage and change of mouth is only implemented in 3 regions, Hong Kong has a share

In an extremely low-light environment, the S23 Ultra will automatically activate the dark night shooting function, and the effect of improving the brightness can already be seen from the preview (Photo by Cai Haoteng)

According to the votes of netizens in Lian Deng, S23 Ultra has 314 votes before the deadline, leading iPhone 14 Pro Max by 218 votes. Netizens believe that Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Jingchuan is 30% more powerful than A16, and the 10-megapixel 10x optical zoom is also more attractive than the iPhone. . In addition, it is pointed out that the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is too conspicuous and impractical, so if the price of the S23 Ultra drops in two months, it will start.

👇👇Lian Deng hot discussion among netizens👇👇

source:LIHKG

👇👇Galaxy S23 Ultra test｜200-megapixel low-light shooting hands-on measurement, telephoto is more stable and stronger👇👇

Galaxy S23 series new machine trial meeting, sign up for Zhongyou’s exclusive machine discount

Want to know more about the special features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in appearance and function? In addition to watching the evaluation and trial reports of the HashTech Technology Toys Channel of “Hong Kong 01”, HashTech will partner with csl 5G to hold a live demo meeting on February 10. At that time, you can not only get an in-depth understanding of the three Galaxy S23 on the spot The practical functions of the series of new phones, you can even try a few Galaxy S23 real phones for yourself!

👇👇👇The number of places is limited, and those who are interested can immediately click the link below to enter “01 Space” to register! 👇👇👇

“HASHTECH x csl 5G – Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Trial Session” registration link