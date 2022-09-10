This time, the iPhone 14 Pro’s lens has been upgraded to 48 million pixels, which is undoubtedly one of its biggest selling points. For users who love to shoot, they may choose to use Pro RAW format storage to facilitate various post-production. However, everyone should pay attention to the increase in storage capacity after the upgrade. Buying the 128GB version is not enough at any time.

After the release of the iPhone 14 Pro, there have been preliminary test outflows in foreign countries, which involve the shooting part. It can be seen from a combination of multiple outflow files. The iPhone 14 Pro shoots 48 million pixels and the resolution is 8064 × 6048 Pixels Pro RAW photo format, file The volume is between 60MB and 80MB, which is about double the file capacity compared to the 12-megapixel lens of the previous generation iPhone 13 Pro.

If you are interested in buying the iPhone 14 Pro series, even if you are not shooting in Pro RAW format, JPG will generally take up more space than the previous generation. The capacity of the card is increased, at this time, it can only be solved with the iCloud subscription of the monthly fee.

Source： Sara Dietschy