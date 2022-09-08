Listen to the audio version of the article

With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has put its hand to the interface for the first time, in a substantial way, since the launch of the iPhone X to today. It was September 2017. iPhone X celebrated the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone and completely renewed the design. The home button disappeared and the notch appeared, which we called in various ways, such as notch or bezel. It’s that black band advancing from the top bezel onto the screen.

It served to reconcile a double requirement: to allow the screen to expand as much as possible, following what Samsung and LG were doing with borderless phones, and at the same time find a space to insert the TrueDepth camera that allowed you to unlock the phone with your face; and then speaker, microphone, portrait camera and other sensors.

He was criticized on an aesthetic level. Similar solutions were soon adopted by competitors. Five years later, Apple found the solution to the notch, not eliminating it, but reducing it to an “island” – because it no longer has points of contact with the top edge of the screen – “dynamic” because it transforms it into a living element. No longer just a black mark that disturbs while watching a video, but also a notification and control center. The videos showing how it works are running a lot on social media after the presentation on Wednesday night in Cupertino.

The “notch” becomes an island The new iPhone 14 Pro on display at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino after the launch (Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP)

It was the main novelty in a very dense event (the other most interesting things were: the debut of the Watch Ultra, for extreme sports, the emergency notifications that use the satellite and not the cellular network and finally the disappearance of the slot for the physical sim for the American market, an important push, in perspective, to eSIM also in Europe, sooner or later).

Judging by the videos seen during the event, the notch will show some information such as the battery life of the Airpods, the song we are listening to, the incoming calls, the preview of the navigation while we use the maps. It is also capable of displaying two pieces of information at the same time, such as the music and the timer. All while remaining on the home screen. The preview can be enlarged by pushing on the screen for a second, using the “haptic touch” that is already used on the iPhone, for example, to see a summary of the app functions by pressing the icon.