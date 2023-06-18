Are you looking for a good deal for the brand new iPhone 14 Pro? Then you should definitely check out o2. There you can get Apple’s flagship smartphone together with a generous 50 GB tariff and an Apple Watch 8 at an absolute bargain price. We have carefully examined the offer for you and will show you why it is a particularly worthwhile bargain.

o2: iPhone 14 Pro, Watch 8 & 50 GB tariff at a bargain price

o2 is currently offering you a very good deal for the latest iPhone in the Pro version. You get the Apple smartphone straight for 60.99 euros per month (view offer at o2). In addition there is a very potent tariff with 50 GB data volume in the o2 network. One You get an Apple Watch 8 LTE 45 mm worth 569 euros for free. A one-time fee of EUR 5.99 will be charged for additional payment and shipping costs. The connection price does not apply. What is special about this tariff: You get 5 GB of data volume per year. So in the second year you already have 55 GB of data volume. In addition, the tariff can be used on up to 10 devices at the same time.

Tariff details at a glance:

Network: o2

Tarif: Mobile M Boost

Allnet and SMS flat rate

50 GB 5G data allowance (max. 300 MBit/s Download)

(max. 300 MBit/s Download) EU-Roaming inklusive

Payment in installments over 36 months

24 months minimum contract term, 1 month notice period

Connect-Funktion: Tariff can be used simultaneously on up to 10 devices

Tariff can be used simultaneously on up to 10 devices The volume of data increases every year 5 GB an

Apple iPhone 14 with a contract: That’s why the deal is worth it

Our example calculation refers to an installment payment of 36 months. It is also possible to pay off the device over 24 or 48 months. The minimum term of the tariff is always 24 months and is independent of the selected installment plan.

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance Basic charge

(monthly) 60,99 Euro additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 1 Euro connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) free Shipping

(once) 4,99 Total cost after 36 months 2.201,63 Euro device values

(current best online prices according to idealo.de) 1.049 Euro (Handy) + 569 Euro (Watch) effective cost tariff

(Total costs minus device value and bonus) 583,63 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 16,21 Euro To the offer at o2

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs around 1,049 euros (including shipping) from reputable dealers. The Apple Watch 8 LTE 45 mm costs at least 569 euros. If you subtract these amounts from the total costs over the 36-month term, 583.63 euros remain for the tariff. Corresponding 16.21 euros per month – a low price for an Allnet/SMS flat rate with 50 GB data volume.

The offer with the Apple Watch 8 LTE as a free goodie is only valid while stocks last – So if you are interested in the tariff bargain, you should be quick.

