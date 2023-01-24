Apple officially pushes iOS 16.3. (Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Apple launched iOS 16.3 earlier this year, which is the first update for the iPhone this year and the third major update of the official version of iOS 16. It mainly fixes 6 major bugs and disasters, and brings 5 ​​new features.

The new features of iOS 16.3 include support for the just-released second-generation HomePod, security keys for Apple ID, advanced data protection for iCloud, and more. In addition, the call function of the SOS emergency service has also been adjusted. Originally, the power and volume buttons were long pressed, but now they are changed to release the buttons before dialing to avoid misdialing.

Fix bugs and disasters, some of themWhen iPhone 14 Pro Max users wake up their phones, green or yellow lines will flash on the screen.iOS 16.3 has been resolved。

The key points of the iOS 16.3 update are as follows:

➤ newFeatures

Celebrate Black History Month with a new “Unity” background image honoring black history and culture.

iCloud’s “Advanced Data Protection” uses end-to-end encryption to protect all iCloud data categories to 23, including “iCloud Backup”, “Memo” and “Photos”, even if there is a loophole in the data in the cloud, it can also be protected Your Information Security.

Apple ID Security Keys allow users to increase the security of their accounts by requiring a physical security key to be included in the two-factor authentication login process on new devices.

Supports HomePod (2nd generation).

“SOS Emergency Services” calls now require pressing and releasing the side button and volume up or down button to avoid accidentally calling emergency services.

➤ RepairBug

Fixed an issue where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or fingers in “Boundless Notes” might not be displayed on the shared whiteboard.

Addresses an issue where background images could appear black on the lock screen.

Fixed an issue that could temporarily display horizontal lines when waking up the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen widget would not accurately display the status of the Home app.

Addresses an issue where Siri may incorrectly respond to music requests.

Addresses an issue where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be correctly understood.

