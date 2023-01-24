Home Technology iPhone 14 screen green line disaster solved!Apple iOS 16.3 fixes 6 major bugs and pushes 5 new features- Free Electronic News 3C Technology
Technology

iPhone 14 screen green line disaster solved!Apple iOS 16.3 fixes 6 major bugs and pushes 5 new features- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

by admin
iPhone 14 screen green line disaster solved!Apple iOS 16.3 fixes 6 major bugs and pushes 5 new features- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Apple officially pushes iOS 16.3. (Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Apple launched iOS 16.3 earlier this year, which is the first update for the iPhone this year and the third major update of the official version of iOS 16. It mainly fixes 6 major bugs and disasters, and brings 5 ​​new features.

The new features of iOS 16.3 include support for the just-released second-generation HomePod, security keys for Apple ID, advanced data protection for iCloud, and more. In addition, the call function of the SOS emergency service has also been adjusted. Originally, the power and volume buttons were long pressed, but now they are changed to release the buttons before dialing to avoid misdialing.

Fix bugs and disasters, some of themWhen iPhone 14 Pro Max users wake up their phones, green or yellow lines will flash on the screen.iOS 16.3 has been resolved

The key points of the iOS 16.3 update are as follows:

(Picture / Flipping the Internet)

➤ newFeatures

  • Celebrate Black History Month with a new “Unity” background image honoring black history and culture.
  • iCloud’s “Advanced Data Protection” uses end-to-end encryption to protect all iCloud data categories to 23, including “iCloud Backup”, “Memo” and “Photos”, even if there is a loophole in the data in the cloud, it can also be protected Your Information Security.
  • Apple ID Security Keys allow users to increase the security of their accounts by requiring a physical security key to be included in the two-factor authentication login process on new devices.
  • Supports HomePod (2nd generation).
  • “SOS Emergency Services” calls now require pressing and releasing the side button and volume up or down button to avoid accidentally calling emergency services.
See also  One plug to rule them all: here is the new USB-C standard

➤ RepairBug

  • Fixed an issue where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or fingers in “Boundless Notes” might not be displayed on the shared whiteboard.
  • Addresses an issue where background images could appear black on the lock screen.
  • Fixed an issue that could temporarily display horizontal lines when waking up the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
  • Fixed an issue where the lock screen widget would not accurately display the status of the Home app.
  • Addresses an issue where Siri may incorrectly respond to music requests.
  • Addresses an issue where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be correctly understood.

“You may also want to see”

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities



You may also like

Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke joins Fortnite today

Millions of Italians with e-mail blocked: what happens...

What is corecore, the TikTok trend that you...

“Forspoken” GameSpot rated 5 points, the combat boring...

What is corecore, the TikTok trend that you...

Let Google Pixel and Google Photos leave beautiful...

Grandpa sent “hello~Siri” from his smartphone, and grandson...

Apple’s AR/VR Device Revealed, Price Expected to Break...

Teaching｜Sony DualSense Edge professional wireless controller function introduction,...

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR delayed until March

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy