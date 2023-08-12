iPhone 14, the battery degrades too quickly? The reports are flooding

The reports of excessive degradation of the iPhone 14 battery continue after only a year (indeed, less) from the release of the new iPhones on the market. What were only a few reports at the beginning of August, in fact, are multiplied among members of the Apple community in the last two weeks.

For example, the 9to5Mac portal was among the first to report the news, also including a list of reports from social networks, from the official Apple forum and from board of Reddit dedicated to Apple. In addition to the authoritative American website, however, there are many newspapers and blogs reporting that the iPhone 14 battery would be degrading all too quickly: between them we have TechDaily, iUpdateAppleTrack, CreativeBloq and even GizmoChina.

In general, users complain that the their iPhone battery is down to 90% of maximum capacity after less than a year of use, with a negative low for the hapless Wade of TechDaily, whose iPhone 14 Pro Max has plummeted to 89% battery capacity in the last 12 months or so. Generally, a similar level of battery degradation only occurs after two years of use or more of an Apple device.

It also seems to be the problem affects the iPhone 14 Pro Max the most, with a percentage of capacity degradation that can reach between 10 and 15%. On the iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, it stops at 10%, while the figures drop further on the vanilla iPhone 14 and, above all, on the iPhone 14 Plus. At the moment, there seems to be no explanation for the problem, nor has Apple released any statements about it.

As for our iPhone 14 Pro Max, we can confirm that, currently, the maximum capacity of your battery is 91%, with a degradation rate of 9%, all in all in line with that reported by colleagues in the specialized press. Obviously, the loss of capacity in a smartphone’s battery is a physiological factor which varies according to the frequency of use, the type of use and the number of recharge cycles: however, as already indicated by various other sources, it is possible that the iPhone 14 battery degrades too quickly compared to the quality standards to which Apple has accustomed its users.

