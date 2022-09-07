20:10

IPhone 14 Pro arrives, the new top of the range. The notch becomes a notification center

IPhone 14 Pro arrives, the new top of the range. Change the design. Goodbye to the old notch. Change the interaction with the phone. The main notifications arrive in the upper part taking advantage of the greater space. In essence, the notch becomes a feature and notification bar. From what has been shown this function is very interesting.

New A16 Bionic processor. Says Apple, 40% more powerful than competitors.

The new notifications