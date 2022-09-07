The direct narrated and commented, with the announcements that follow one another during the keynote from Cupertino
by Luca Salvioli and Biagio Simonetta
-
IPhone 14 Pro arrives, the new top of the range. The notch becomes a notification center
IPhone 14 Pro arrives, the new top of the range. Change the design. Goodbye to the old notch. Change the interaction with the phone. The main notifications arrive in the upper part taking advantage of the greater space. In essence, the notch becomes a feature and notification bar. From what has been shown this function is very interesting.
New A16 Bionic processor. Says Apple, 40% more powerful than competitors.
-
Here are iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: US models will only have eSIM, goodbye physical SIM
It is the highlight. IPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus arrive. On these models remains the classic design seen in the latest models, with the classic notch very evident. The battery lasts all day, Apple managers explain. A15 Bionic processor. 6 Core CPU. Great focus on the camera. The models for the American market will no longer have the physical sim, only eSIM.
Here comes the emergency function that allows you to raise the alarm in dangerous situations even without network coverage. In this case the satellite signal is used. A big news, this. It is called Emergency SOS via Satellite. Prices start at $ 799 and $ 899.
-
The new AirPods Pro introduce touch control
The new AirPods Pro inside them include the H2 chip. Improved the audio quality. Another improved feature is noise cancellation. They are able, according to Apple, to reduce it with double the effectiveness of the previous ones. Another feature: adaptive transparency. In essence, they respond in immediate time to external noises and adjust themselves accordingly. With these headphones, Apple also introduces touch control, which allows you to operate some functions by touching them. They arrive on September 23rd.