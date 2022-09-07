Home Technology iPhone 14: the live presentation of the Apple event
Technology

iPhone 14: the live presentation of the Apple event

by admin
iPhone 14: the live presentation of the Apple event

ServiceProducts

The direct narrated and commented, with the announcements that follow one another during the keynote from Cupertino

by Luca Salvioli and Biagio Simonetta

(Reuters)

  • IPhone 14 Pro arrives, the new top of the range. The notch becomes a notification center

    IPhone 14 Pro arrives, the new top of the range. Change the design. Goodbye to the old notch. Change the interaction with the phone. The main notifications arrive in the upper part taking advantage of the greater space. In essence, the notch becomes a feature and notification bar. From what has been shown this function is very interesting.

    New A16 Bionic processor. Says Apple, 40% more powerful than competitors.

    The new notifications

    iPhone 14 Pro

  • Here are iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: US models will only have eSIM, goodbye physical SIM

    It is the highlight. IPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus arrive. On these models remains the classic design seen in the latest models, with the classic notch very evident. The battery lasts all day, Apple managers explain. A15 Bionic processor. 6 Core CPU. Great focus on the camera. The models for the American market will no longer have the physical sim, only eSIM.

    Here comes the emergency function that allows you to raise the alarm in dangerous situations even without network coverage. In this case the satellite signal is used. A big news, this. It is called Emergency SOS via Satellite. Prices start at $ 799 and $ 899.

    Emergency SOS

    The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

    The camera

  • The new AirPods Pro introduce touch control

    The new AirPods Pro inside them include the H2 chip. Improved the audio quality. Another improved feature is noise cancellation. They are able, according to Apple, to reduce it with double the effectiveness of the previous ones. Another feature: adaptive transparency. In essence, they respond in immediate time to external noises and adjust themselves accordingly. With these headphones, Apple also introduces touch control, which allows you to operate some functions by touching them. They arrive on September 23rd.

See also  MelGeek's new mechanical keyboard Pixel, highly customizable with LEGO bricks

You may also like

IPhone 14, Apple’s presentation live

Sony will release Xperia exclusive gaming cooling accessories...

IPhone 14, Apple’s presentation live

Make virtual portraits more realistic, HTC launches expression...

The energy crisis is scary. Who will teach...

The new Xbox Core Edition Elite controller will...

How much and how do we talk about...

Scientists find meteorite wiped out dinosaurs ‘instantly’, sparked...

How much and how do we talk about...

Soul-like shooting sequel is expected, the developer has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy