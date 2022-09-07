I new iPhones are unveiled today, September 7th, in the usual late summer event in Cupertino. After years of virtual launches, this time the event will also be held in person, and Italian Tech will be there to report it in real time. In the meantime, however, here are the latest previews: as always, none of these are official, and as always, all together allow you to get a pretty clear picture of the upcoming news. Which are several.

The new iPhone 14

No doubt there will be a new iPhone. Or rather, a new family: still four models, but only two screen sizes (6.1 and 6.7 inches), instead of three as has happened in recent years. Analysts and experts all seem to agree: there will not be an iPhone 14 mini, so the catalog should count two standard models and two Pro, respectively in the normal and Max version.

It will be a novelty in the middle, in the sense that for the two basic models we do not expect great steps forward compared to the current ones, except precisely for the size of the screen. The design will remain unchanged, with the usual notch and flat edges, but also inside the news should be few: same photographic sector, same processor, same battery. In fact, the iPhone 14 could be virtually identical to the 13, while the 14 Max (or Plus, as it seems more likely)could open up a new market space for Apple, to compete with Android maxi-smartphones.





A new strategy

The expectations are all for the Pro models: here the differences should be more marked than the current production, with a revised design, a more powerful chip, improved cameras. Not a real revolution, but more likely the beginning of a new strategy for Apple, which so far has only one processor on all models in the family. And on the other hand, it will be necessary to verify how much the expected A16 is superior to the current A15 in terms of performance and consumption: it will certainly not use the 3-nanometer technology yet, which should debut next year. We expect something like switching from the M1 chip to the M2 for Macs: a slight improvement in instrumental performance, aided by other tricks to make the overall user experience better.

To give the sign of a new generation of iPhone will be primarily the design, which according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, for the first time should adopt a solution already seen on some Android competitors: instead of the notch, a hole in the display for the front camera. But Apple’s Face ID technology needs other sensors and for this a larger opening is needed, and so it seems that in addition to the usual circular hole there will be another, oblong one. In between, in the few pixels that would otherwise be unused, there could be in the operating system room for a privacy spywhich should indicate whether an app is using the camera or microphone (today there is a green or orange dot at the top).





Always on

Virtually certain the arrival of always-on display support, which will allow you to view information at a glance on the screen, even when it is turned off. It will be a peculiar feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which will have an updated ProMotion technology with a reduced refresh rate: from 10 Hz per second current to 1 Hz per second, like on the Apple Watch; this change will help preserve battery life.

The cameras

Also according to Kuo, the iPhone 14 will bring notable improvements to the front camera, starting with an update of the autofocus functions. Another novelty should be the six-component lens, against the current five, and a wider f / 1.9 aperture, which will allow more light to enter.

For the rear camera, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48 megapixel. As always, the pure numerical data does not say much: images and videos will not be four times better than the current models, but important progress is still expected, especially in shutter speed and shooting in low light conditions. Like some Android phones, Apple could use an intelligent scaling algorithm which processes 48 megapixel data and creates a 12 megapixel output image with more detail and less noise.

Beware, though: the new camera it could be even biggerand the photographic sector could be even more prominent than today.