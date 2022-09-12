Apple officially launched the new iPhone 14 series at the September Autumn Conference, and also launched 9 new mobile phone wallpapers for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series respectively. If you want to get the original iPhone 14 wallpaper, you can download it directly through this article. Both new and old iPhones or Android phones can be applied directly.

Apple uses a gradient effect for the iPhone 14 Pro tablecloth, and each tablecloth also echoes the 4 colors of the body, from the dark center to the edge, mainly to highlight the new design of the “dynamic island”; and the iPhone 14 tablecloth style and 14 Pro The series is completely different, using dreamy gradients and various curves as the main design. If you want to download the latest iPhone 14 wallpaper pictures, you can get it through the link below.

iPhone 14 Pro wallpaper download

[iPhone14 Pro wallpaper download method]After clicking the wallpaper link below, press and hold the picture for about 1 second, and click “Add Photo”, the wallpaper will be directly stored in the iOS Photo App.

iPhone 14 Pro Wallpaper: Space Black

iPhone 14 Pro wallpaper: dark purple

iPhone 14 Pro Wallpaper: Gold

iPhone 14 Pro Wallpaper: Silver

iPhone 14 wallpaper download

[iPhone14 wallpaper download method]After clicking the wallpaper link at the bottom, press and hold the picture for about 1 second, and click “Add Photo”, the wallpaper will be directly stored in the iOS Photo App.

iPhone 14 wallpaper: purple

iPhone 14 Wallpaper: Midnight

iPhone 14 Wallpaper: Starlight

iPhone 14 wallpaper: red

iPhone 14 wallpaper: blue

More wallpaper downloads