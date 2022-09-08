Innovation does not always mean adding, but also taking away. The latest example comes from the iPhone 14, which in the US does without the SIM card. But the history of Apple is full of cuts and clear cuts with the past, which often resulted in the decision to do without popular and established technologies.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, first contact with the new top smartphone from Apple news/dal_floppy_alla_sim_card_come_apple_ha_dato_una_spinta_al_futuro_abbandonando_tecnologie_gia_affermate-364777358/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_364778795&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

Dal floppy a Flash

When Steve Jobs removed the floppy from the iMac in 1998 it seemed like a rash move. Two years later, floppy disks practically no longer existed, replaced by USB sticks. Apple was the first to produce computers without CD and DVD burners, and today very few PCs (especially laptops) have an optical drive. The first iPhone replaced the buttons with the touchscreen – today perhaps only a smartphone or two has a keyboard. And again, when Apple decided not to support the Flash format on iPhones and iPads, the choice sparked protests and accusations. In 2022, the software that first popularized multimedia content on the web was also officially declared obsolete by Adobe, which launched it. behind all these choices there was still the founder, the same Steve Jobs who in the most famous Apple commercial declares his admiration for those who “do not like the rules, and have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them – he says- , disagree with them, glorify them or denigrate them, but the only thing you can never do is ignore them, because they change things, they advance humanity “.

Goodbye jack

Six years ago, the iPhone 7 was the first without a headphone jack. It was the only component that has remained unchanged since before the advent of mobile phones, born as an evolution of the one introduced by Sony in 1964, in turn derived from the 6.35 mm model that dates back to 1878. Eliminate it, then Apple said. , it was necessary because in the very small space available inside a smartphone, even a few millimeters can be useful, for example to boost the battery, improve the sound of the speaker, introduce a new component. So it was, and today there are very few smartphones that have an audio jack.





The power supply

Then the chargers disappeared from the boxes of the iPhones, and Apple’s move became an inspiration for all companies that aim to reduce electronic waste, since more or less everyone in the house already has a power supply suitable for our phone. There is also the economic aspect: no charger means smaller packages, so there will be many more iPhones in a container, with a clear advantage on shipping costs.

A history spanning over thirty years

Now it’s the turn of the SIM card: practically unchanged by the first mobile phones, apart from the external dimensions and the memory capacity, with the iPhone 14 it is finally supplanted by the eSIM, its electronic equivalent.

The first SIM was developed in 1991 by the German smart card manufacturer Giesecke & Devrient, who sold the first 300 SIMs to the Finnish operator Radiolinja. Today, SIM cards allow over 7 billion devices to connect to cellular networks around the world. But in today’s phones there is no longer any reason to have a SIM card: the few data it contains are quietly in the memory of even the cheapest phone, and it is not a security reason to require you to insert a card in the device in order to access the cellular network. Indeed, if anything the opposite is true, anyone in possession of a SIM can call, send messages, connect to the internet posing as the legitimate owner.

Apple event, Milanesi’s analysis: “The iPhone 14 is a turning point in the smartphone industry” news/dal_floppy_alla_sim_card_come_apple_ha_dato_una_spinta_al_futuro_abbandonando_tecnologie_gia_affermate-364777358/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_364778796&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

The standard of the future

The chip for the eSIM is already found on all iPhone models from Xs and Xr onwards, that is, on all Apple smartphones produced from 2018. The eSIM can be used for the main subscription plan or to activate the Dual Sim option coupled with a physical SIM. The technology is also available on almost all Android smartphones, and is a worldwide standard supported by most carriers. Between smartphones, tablets, wearables and PCs, in 2025 it is estimated that the number of devices with virtual SIMs will exceed 3.4 billion.

If so many smartphones are compatible, practically none, however, uses only eSIM, so Apple’s strategy is once again a push towards the future, and it is possible due to the weight that the company has in the smartphone market, which also determines its strength. contractual with respect to American operators. Which, in turn, already offer eSIM with all contracts and subscriptions.

Telephony The status of eSIM in Italy: which operators offer it, which ones don’t and why by Andrea Nepori 01 February 2022



The fight

Thus, in Italy and other countries, Apple will have to clash with the opposition of the operators, for which the sale of SIM cards is often an important item of turnover, and in fact one is obliged to buy a new one every time you change operator. With eSIM, on the other hand, it only takes a moment, you can go back or choose to use more than one operator at the same time: it is a QR code, which arrives by email, has no production, distribution and registration costs. But with us many operators have found a way to make it pay the same.