iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Leak Reveals New Colors for Apple’s Latest Models

Title: Apple Leaks Possible Colors for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Subtitle: This year Apple will change the colors of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro again and a leak indicates what they will be.

In the ever-evolving world of iPhones, Apple is known for introducing new colors with each generation. As excitement builds for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, leaks have begun surfacing regarding the possible color options for these highly anticipated devices.

According to reliable sources, a leak from a Weibo account, a prominent Chinese social network, has proven accurate in the past when revealing the “deep purple” color of the iPhone 14 Pro. As such, the latest leak builds on this credibility and provides more details on the potential colors for the iPhone 15 lineup.

The leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will sport a vibrant shade called “crimson,” which is expected to be slightly lighter than the previous deep purple hue. Apple has a tradition of introducing a new color variant in its Pro models, such as green for iPhone 11 Pro, dark Pacific Blue for iPhone 12 Pro, and lighter Alpine Blue for iPhone 13 Pro.

In addition to the iPhone 15 Pro, the leak also mentions a return to the vivid green color seen in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for the standard iPhone 15. This shade of green is known for its minty and light tone, a departure from the darker green of the iPhone 13.

Furthermore, previous leaks have suggested that Apple will introduce a pink color and a new cyan blue option for the iPhone 15. These shades will complement the timeless black, silver, and red colors that are commonly found in each iPhone generation.

It remains crucial to note that Apple is also rumored to be switching from shiny stainless steel to a matte titanium finish for the iPhone 15 lineup. This transition may affect how the new colors appear on the devices and adds an extra touch of anticipation to see how the combinations will fare.

Fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the official release of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, which are expected to come with an array of new features such as USB-C connectivity, Dynamic Island enhancements, and many more exciting additions.

Be part of the conversation and stay tuned to discover the stunning colors and captivating features that Apple has in store for its loyal customers. The release of the iPhone 15, set for 2023, promises to be an exciting event that will delight Apple enthusiasts around the globe.

